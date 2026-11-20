Hunter Schafer believes an immediate connection with someone can be meaningful, but she doesn’t think it necessarily means you’re in love.

During a November 19 episode of Cosmopolitan’s “Blind Date” series, the “Euphoria” actress spoke with editor-in-chief Willa Bennett about dating, attraction and what it takes to build a lasting relationship.

Schafer explained why she believes love develops over time, even when two people feel an instant connection. She also shared what she continues to learn about relationships and the importance of understanding a partner.

Hunter Schafer Shares Her Thoughts on Love at First Sight

During the interview, Bennett asked Schafer whether she believes in love at first sight.

The actress quickly explained that she does not think someone can fall in love with another person without getting to know them first.

“I think that you need to get to know somebody to love them,” Schafer told Cosmopolitan.

However, she acknowledged that physical attraction can happen immediately.

Schafer also explained that she has experienced moments when meeting someone felt particularly meaningful.

She described feeling an instant sense of familiarity with certain people, almost as though they were meant to become part of her life.

Although she values those connections, Schafer believes they differ from love.

The actress explained that developing a deeper understanding of someone requires spending time together and experiencing different sides of their personality.

She also pointed out that people sometimes need years to fully understand a romantic partner.

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

Hunter Schafer Says Relationships Don’t Require Shared Interests

Schafer also discussed whether having different interests can affect a relationship.

While answering a question from a Cosmopolitan reader, the actress explained that she doesn’t consider having little in common an automatic deal breaker.

Instead, she enjoys spending time with people who have different interests and experiences.

Schafer said this applies to both romantic relationships and friendships.

She believes surrounding herself with people who have different perspectives can create interesting conversations and opportunities to learn.

The actress also emphasized that compatibility depends on what each person considers important.

Rather than assuming a relationship cannot work because two people have different interests, Schafer encouraged considering whether those differences actually matter to the individuals involved.

Hunter Schafer Reflects on What She’s Still Learning About Love

Toward the end of the interview, Bennett asked Schafer what she continues to learn about relationships.

The actress admitted that recognizing when a relationship is no longer right for her remains something she is working on.

“I’m still learning what is bad for me and when to draw the line,” Schafer said.

She explained that knowing when to move forward from a situation can take time.

However, Schafer believes she has continued making progress through her experiences.

She also discussed the importance of communicating openly with a romantic partner.

Earlier in the conversation, Schafer encouraged people to express their feelings and preferences rather than avoid difficult discussions.

Her comments reflected her belief that relationships require both time and communication to develop.

Although Schafer doesn’t believe love happens at first sight, she remains open to the possibility of immediate connections growing into something more meaningful.