So, Why Did This Actress Give Hunter Schafer a Baby Helmet?

Michelle Yeoh found an unusual way to protect Hunter Schafer after her “Blade Runner 2099” costar suffered a concussion while filming the upcoming Prime Video series.

According to People, Michelle, 63, revealed the on-set injury during the show’s July 24 panel at San Diego Comic-Con. After praising Hunter, 27, as a “fearless action hero,” the Oscar winner explained that the actress fully committed to the project’s physically demanding scenes.

Hunter performed tumbles and falls during filming, sometimes leaving Michelle concerned about whether her younger costar was wearing enough protective equipment. “I was almost trying to hold her back,” Michelle told the audience.

Hunter Suffered a Concussion While Filming

Getty Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh attended the ComicCon event.

According to the outlet, during the panel, Hunter revealed that Michelle had given her a baby helmet. Michelle then explained the reason behind the unexpected gift.

“Well, you got a concussion,” Michelle said as Hunter laughed and jokingly attempted to quiet her. Michelle added that she wanted to protect Hunter, whom she affectionately called her “baby.” The playful exchange highlighted the close relationship the two developed while working on the science-fiction series. It also offered fans a glimpse at the physical risks Hunter took while filming her action sequences.

Hunter did not share additional details about how the concussion happened or whether it affected the production schedule.

Hunter Was Excited to Become an Action Star

Hunter said she was eager to explore a new genre after previously experimenting with action scenes on other projects.

“I’d gotten to try action on some of my other sets and nothing compared to this,” she said. “It’s my favorite. I love action. The “Euphoria” star was also excited to enter the futuristic world established by the original “Blade Runner” movie and its sequel, “Blade Runner 2049.”

The actress said watching the films “broke” her brain because she had never experienced anything like them. That reaction made the opportunity to join the franchise especially appealing. She also described working alongside Michelle as an honor and said she learned a great deal from the experienced action star.

What Is ‘Blade Runner 2099’ About?

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“Blade Runner 2099” is set approximately 50 years after the events of “Blade Runner 2049.”

Michelle stars as Olwen, an experienced Blade Runner approaching the end of her life. She forms an unlikely partnership with Cora, a mysterious new recruit played by Hunter. Together, Olwen and Cora investigate a growing conspiracy connected to some of futuristic Los Angeles’ darkest secrets.

The cast also includes Dimitri Abold and Lewis Gribben. Katelyn Rose Downey, Daniel Rigby, Johnny Harris, Amy Lennox, Sheila Atim, Matthew Needham, Tom Burke and Maurizio Lombardi will appear in recurring roles.

Showrunner Silka Luisa joined Michelle and Hunter at Comic-Con alongside executive producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. The television project expands the “Blade Runner” franchise, which began with Ridley Scott’s 1982 film starring Harrison Ford. Ryan Gosling later led the 2017 sequel alongside Harrison.

“Blade Runner 2099” premieres Nov. 25 on Prime Video.