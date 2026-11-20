The gorgeous Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has just ranked her on-screen kisses from best to worst — and it’s not good news for one of her most high-profile A-list co-stars, who placed dead last.

Lawrence, 36, was chatting to host Andy Cohen on the Thursday, November 19 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” when Cohen asked the star to rank her past on-screen kisses from best to worst as part of a game of “Plead the Fifth.”

She was on the show alongside Josh Hutcherson, as part of the promotional tour for “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” which hits theaters today (Friday, November 20).

The two stars are reprising their roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, respectively, in the movie, which serves as both a sequel to 2023’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” and a prequel to 2012’s “The Hunger Games.”

When Cohen asked her to rank her on-screen kisses from best to worse — which included Hutcherson, who was sitting next to her — Lawrence had no problem doing exactly that.

Chris Pratt Faired Badly in Jennifer Lawrence’s Ranking

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As part of the game of “Plead the Fifth,” Andy Cohen said to Jennifer Lawrence, “Rank these on-screen kisses…” which prompted Lawrence to keenly jump in and say, “Name ’em!”

Cohen continued, “From best to worst; Liam Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Josh Hutcherson, Chris Pratt, [Timothée] Chalamet.”

Lawrence somewhat sarcastically said, “I mean, they were all so amazing,” before continuing, “I’ll go Pratt, Chalamet… who was the other one?”

The host then reminded Lawrence, “Best to worst,” prompting Lawrence to rethink her answer.

She said, “Best to worst? Oh best is Josh,” which resulted in Hutcherson doing a fist pump. She followed by saying, “and then Hemsworth, Cooper, Chalamet, Pratt.”

“Okay, very good,” replied Cohen.

So there you have it — “The Hunger Games” co-str Josh Hutcherson gave Jennifer Lawrence her best on-screen kiss, while poor Chris Pratt, who starred alongside Lawrence in “Passengers,” gave her the worst.

Lawrence Was Asked Two Other Questions in ‘Plead the Fifth’

Getty Jennifer Lawrence at “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” premiere.

Andy Cohen’s “Plead the Fifth” game resulted in Jennifer Lawrence being asked two other questions.

The premise of the game is that, of the three questions, Lawrence can plead the fifth to one of them (i.e. refuse to answer).

One of the other questions was, “You recently launched your new haircare line mes°. Out of all your roles, which one was your least favorite wig or hairstyle?”

Lawrence answered that one by saying, “Oh, um, I think my least favorite hairstyle wasn’t a wig, but it was in one of the ‘X-Men’ movies, where I’m in like a leather jacket and I look like Dog the Bounty Hunter.”

In response, Cohen asked, “Was it like a mullet?” to which Lawrence replied, “Accidentally, yeah.”

The final question Cohen asked was, “You and your buddy Bradley Cooper have collaborated on a total of four movies; ‘Silver Linings Playbook,’ ‘American Hustle,’ ‘Serena,’ and ‘Joy.’ Rank those films from best to worst.”

Finding the ranking difficult to do, Lawrence tactfully opted to plead the fifth on that one.

You can catch Jennifer Lawrence in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” starting today.