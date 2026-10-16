Beloved Jennifer Lawrence Shares Epic ‘Hair Tests’ Photo Dump That’s Bursting With Fun, Hotness & Nostalgia [SEE]

Gorgeous Academy Award-winning actress and producer Jennifer Lawrence has shared an epic photo dump of “hair test” snaps from her various movies over the years.

Lawrence, 36, has featured in many great movies and given countless fabulous performances throughout her career. They include her Oscar-winning turn in 2012’s “Silver Linings Playbook,” her Oscar-nominated turns in 2010’s “Winter’s Bone,” 2013’s “American Hustle,” and 2015’s “Joy,” and memorable appearances in the likes of Marvel’s “X-Men” and “The Hunger Games” franchises, and the 2017 horror movie “Mother!”

Her vast range of roles has resulted in a plethora of different hairstyles and colors. The star took to social media to remind her fans of some of the most memorable ones.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Movie Hair Range Has Been Spectacular

Jennifer Lawrence shared her “hair test” photo dump with the 8.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, her post includes a carousel of seven photographs and one video. The pictures are of her different hair tests from the likes of 2013’s “American Hustle,” 2018’s “Red Sparrow” (two from that movie), one of the “X-Men” movies, 2012’s “Silver Linings Playbook,” and 2021’s “Don’t Look Up.”

The video is a behind-the-scenes look at Lawrence in full bloody makeup, with messy hair, from the set of 2017’s “Mother!”

They range from nostalgic (“American Hustle”) and red hot (all of them, it’s Jennifer Lawrence), to hilarious (the “Mother!” clip — seriously, watch it).

J-Law’s caption on her post simply reads, “Hair tests 🤠.”

Of course, the star’s fans and followers rushed to the post’s comments section in their droves to share their thoughts about it.

J-Law’s Fans Absolutely Love Her ‘Hair Tests’ Post

Getty Jennifer Lawrence.

The comments section of Jennifer Lawrence’s “hair tests” post is awash with messages from her fans and followers. Naturally, every single one of them absolutely loves it.

One of Lawrence’s followers commented, “omg the mother! behind the scenes feels like a gift!”

“The best person to ever have an instagram account,” wrote another follower.

Somebody else proclaimed, “FEELS LIKE LIFE’S WORTH IT.”

Another Instagram user posted, “literally i’ll never love someone more than you.”

Someone else noted, “Jennifer your [sic] hilarious! 😂😂”

Last but not least, one individual commented, “Jennifer, i wonder how I ever managed to survive before your official arrival on Instagram!”

Following the birth of her second child in 2025, Lawrence has had a quiet 2026 so far in terms of work. However, that is due to change imminently. She will reprise her iconic role as Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” on Friday, November 20, when it hits theaters.

She only has one other future project that has a confirmed release date right now. That’s the sci-fi thriller “The Flood,” which will release in 2028. Psychological horror film “What Happens at Night,” mystery flick “The Wives,” rom-com “One Month Mark,” and an untitled project with Amy Schumer are all nailed on to happen, but their release dates haven’t been confirmed.

We look forward to watching all of Lawrence’s future work. Moreover, we can’t wait to see more of her highly entertaining Instagram posts in the very near future.

Jennifer Lawrence’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.