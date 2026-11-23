Hailee Steinfeld made a major announcement regarding her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an Instagram post with Steinfeld, Marvel Studios and Disney Animation announced that the beloved actress will be returning as Kate Bishop in the forthcoming “Avengers: Doomsday.”

“Hey, so I’m here with my movie ‘Hexed,’ but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie,” the actress said, then panning to a black director’s chair with her name on it.

“Catch Hailee Steinfeld in Disney’s ‘Hexed’ before she returns in ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’” read the caption.

Steinfeld has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, showing up in the 2021 Disney+ series “Hawkeye” and in 2023’s “The Marvels.” As for “Avengers: Doomsday,” the movie will reunite the superheroes and introduce fans to the villain Doctor Doom, who will be played by a familiar face: Robert Downey Jr. Along with these two, the movie will also include Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, the X-Men, the Wakandans and the Fantastic Four, as well as, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy/Beast, Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds/Sentry, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme/Mystique, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau/Gambit, and Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, according to ABC.

Fans React To Hailee Steinfeld’s Return

“Kate Bishop is back! Finally, someone who can shoot straight while the avengers collectively lose their minds. lol,” one person wrote.

“This went from my #1 most anticipated movie of 2026 to now ALL TIME LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! That hawkeye show is my favorite Disney+ show!!!! More Kate and Yelena PLEASEEEEEE,” another person commented.

“Finally, more Kate Bishop in the MCU! Gimme a scene with her and Yelena. I need to see them interact again,” a fan said.

“KATE BISHOP IS BACK. the young avengers setup is finally going somewhere 😭,” another fan expressed.

“Finally, some good news. Can’t wait to watch Kate make the world’s biggest villain regret showing up,” one fan posted.

Hailee Steinfeld Called Her Marvel Role A ‘Privilege’

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In a past interview with Variety, Steinfeld opened up about the opportunity to play Kate Bishop, calling it “a privilege.”

“It’s really a privilege to be able to play a character that could in any way possibly inspire anyone,” the actress explained. “Kate Bishop is a character that I would have loved to have had growing up — somebody who is completely ambitious, driven, and disciplined, and takes it upon herself to do whatever it is she has to do to achieve her goals.”

Steinfeld first appeared during the Disney plus series “Hawkeye,” in which her character Kate Bishop is a 22-year-old woman who idolizes Hawkeye and ultimately becomes his trainee.