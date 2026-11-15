Owen Wilson Excitingly Teases Return of His Marvel Cinematic Universe Character in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Academy Award-nominated actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer Owen Wilson has all but confirmed the return of his Marvel Cinematic Universe character in next month’s highly anticipated “Avengers: Doomsday.”

Wilson, 57, played the Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius in two seasons of the fabulous Disney+ series “Loki.”

Mobius befriended the 2012 variant of Loki who ultimately committed himself to oversee the branches of the multiverse alone at the End of Time. That version of Tom Hiddleston’s character will play a key role in “Avengers: Doomsday” and it seems Wilson’s Mobius will now join him in the blockbuster Marvel movie.

Wilson was talking to Entertainment Tonight when he seemingly revealed his character’s appearance in the film.

Owen Wilson Says ‘There’s a Lot Going On’ in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Play

Owen Wilson was talking to Entertainment Tonight at the New York City premiere of his new movie “Focker-in-Law” on Wednesday, November 11, when he all but confirmed the return of Mobius M. Mobius in “Avengers: Doomsday.”

The revelation came at the end of his chat with the popular entertainment outlet’s Emily Curl.

Curl said, “And then lastly, ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ I know you can’t tell us much, but what can you tease about what we’re in store for?”

Wilson replied, “You never know where Mobius is gonna show up. I will say that, yeah. That… that… there’s a lot going on in that one.”

Recently, Mobius showed up in the second mid-credits scene of the 2026 re-release of “Avengers: Endgame,” which is called “Avengers Endgame: Encore.”

He appears alongside fellow Time Variance Authority employees Ouroboros and Casey, as they detect an incursion between two different Marvel universes, followed by the realization that the multiverse is collapsing.

That leads directly into the plot of “Avengers: Doomsday,” so it certainly makes sense that Wilson would reprise his role in the upcoming blockbuster.

Wilson also discussed “Focker-in-Law” with Entertainment Tonight at the film’s premiere.

Wilson Had High Praise for Ariana Grande in His Chat

Getty Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson at the “Focker-in-Law” premiere.

Prior to talking about “Avengers: Doomsday” with Entertainment Tonight, Owen Wilson gave his thoughts on Ariana Grande, who is making her debut in the “Fockers” film series in “Focker-in-Law.” He had some lovely things to say about the star.

Emily Curl said, “Ariana joins this time. What surprised you most about her comedic skills?”

Wilson responded by saying, “Just how funny she is and just kind of great energy and, um, you know, just kind of that. Seeing that kind of dynamic between Ben and her, um, was just sort of, you know, déjà vu all over again.”

The déjà vu Wilson referred to was because he saw similarities in his own early chemistry with Ben Stiller in the chemistry between Grande and Stiller. That’s high praise indeed, as Wilson and Stiller first appeared on screen together in 1998’s “Permanent Midnight” and have since appeared in the likes of the “Fockers” franchise, the “Zoolander” movies, the “Night at the Museum” franchise, “The Royal Tenenbaums,” and “Starsky and Hutch” together.

“Focker-in-Law” hits theaters in the United States on Wednesday, November 25, while “Avengers: Doomsday” will follow suit on Friday, December 18.

We look forward to them both and wish Wilson all the very best with his ongoing career.

Owen Wilson’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.