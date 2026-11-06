Robert Downey Jr. Wishes His Gorgeous Wife Susan a Happy Birthday With Sweet Pics — ‘My Leading Lady’

Academy Award-winning actor Robert Downey Jr. has wished his beautiful wife Susan a happy 53rd birthday.

Susan, née Levin, was born on November 6, 1973, in Schaumburg, Illinois. She is a film producer whose production credits include the likes of 2003’s “Gothika” (on the set of which she met Downey Jr.), 2005’s “House of Wax,” 2009’s “Orphan” and “Sherlock Holmes,” 2011’s “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows,” and 2020’s “Dolittle.”

Downey Jr., 61, has been married to Susan since 2005. She has seen him rise from someone nobody would hire (due to his highly publicized substance abuse and legal issues) to one of the most in-demand actors on the planet. He is, of course, now known best for his role as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and won his Best Supporting Actor Oscar for playing Lewis Strauss in 2023’s “Oppenheimer.”

The star took to social media to wish his wife a happy birthday.

Robert Downey Jr. Says ‘HBD’ to Susan Downey

Robert Downey Jr. shared his birthday message for his wife with the 59 million followers on his Instagram account.

His post includes three photographs. The first shows the couple doing a photoshoot, standing close to each other, both wearing themed apparel tied to Downey Jr.’s role as Doctor Doom in the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday.” The second is a closeup of their hands locked together as they walk side by side. In the third picture, they are wearing the same themed apparel, walking alongside each other during an appearance connected to “Avengers: Doomsday” around the San Diego Comic Con.

Downey Jr.’s short caption on his post reads, “HBD to my leading lady, hand in hand , now n 4 ever.”

Fans and followers of Downey Jr. flocked to the comments section of his post to share their thoughts on it and send Susan happy birthday messages of their own.

Fans & Followers Wish RDJ’s ‘Missus’ a Happy Birthday

Getty Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey.

The comments section of Robert Downey Jr.’s post wishing his wife, Susan Downey, a happy birthday is teeming with lovely messages from his fans and followers. Primarily, the comments praise the couple and send Susan birthday greetings.

One of Downey Jr.’s followers commented, “Wishing the leading lady a very happy birthday🎉✨ You two are truly wonderful together.”

Another follower wrote, “aahhHH i love you guys with my whole heart 🥹❤️ happiest bday to missus!! 🫶”

Someone else posted, “Happy Birthday to the Iron Lady. Thank you for standing by him throughout. We love you just as much as you love him.”

“Happy Birthday to your Missusss💚,” said somebody else succinctly.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Happy birthday lovely Susan! Wishing you both a happy life together forever❤️.”

We’d like to send our own heartfelt congratulations and sincere birthday wishes to Susan Downey as she turns 53. We hope she has the most fantastic day spending time with her nearest and dearest. Moreover, we hope her husband is completely and utterly spoiling her — and we have absolutely no doubts that he will be.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s filmography info were courtesy of IMDb.