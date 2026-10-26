‘Breaking Bad’ & Marvel Star Krysten Ritter Looks Spooktacular Dressed as Iconic Movie Character for Halloween [PHOTOS]

Gorgeous actress Krysten Ritter has shared her awesome Halloween costume for 2026.

Ritter, 44, is known best for her roles in “Veronica Mars,” “Gilmore Girls,” “Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23,” “Breaking Bad” and its spin-off “El Camino,” and for playing the superhero Jessica Jones in several Marvel series on Netflix and Disney Plus.

However, as we approach the spookiest night of the year, Ritter has taken on a new role. The star has dressed as an iconic movie to celebrate Halloween this year. She took to social media to share her stunning look with her fans.

Krysten Ritter Has Dressed as the Corpse Bride for Halloween 2026

Beautiful Krysten Ritter shared her 2026 Halloween costume with the 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

This year, Ritter has dressed as the iconic and eponymous “Corpse Bride” from Tim Burton’s 2005 stop-motion animated musical dark fantasy romantic movie of the same name.

Her post about it includes a carousel of two photographs. The first is an almost full-length mirror selfie showing Ritter’s costume in all its glory. It features a wedding dress with bones showing through it. The second is a closeup of Ritter’s face with a scar drawn on. She looks absolutely amazing.

Notably, in the first picture, posters of “Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23” and “Jessica Jones” can be seen in the background.

The caption on Ritter’s post is simply two appropriate emojis: “💀👰🏻‍♀️.”

“Tears to Shed” by Helena Bonham Carter, Jane Horrocks, and Enn Reitel, from the “Corpse Bride” soundtrack, appropriately plays over the post.

Ritter’s fans and followers rushed to the comments section to have their say on her impressive costume.

Ritter’s Fans & Followers Love Her ‘Corpse Bride’ Costume

Getty Krysten Ritter.

The comments section of Krystan Ritter’s post about her “Corpse Bride” costume is awash with lovely messages from her fans and followers. Needless to say, they think she looks amazing.

One of Ritter’s followers commented, “Great outfit, and the “Jessica Jones” and “Don’t Trust the B” references in the background—love it!!! 😃🙏🏻”

Another follower wrote, “The most beautiful corpse bride!”

“WHAT A BEAUTIFUL COSTUME KRYSTEN🥹,” posted somebody else.

Someone else said, “Stitched back to life and looking absolutely stunning! Dolores energy is next level! 🪡🖤✨ ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍”

An absolute joker of a fan hilariously noted, “jessica bones.”

Last but not least, another Instagram user suggested, “Tim Burton needs to cast you in his next movie ASAP. You were born for this aesthetic! 🖤🎬❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍”

Ritter’s 2026 has been a relatively quiet one regarding acting roles. Her only credits came when she reprised her role as Jessica Jones in three episodes of Disney Plus’ “Daredevil: Born Again,” and when she reprised her role as Mia Lapierre in Paramount+’s “Dexter: Resurrection.” However, she does have several upcoming roles for her fans to look forward to.

She will again play Jones in 2027’s third season of “Daredevil: Born Again.” Ritter will also appear in the comedy movie “Fuddy Meers” and the horror movie “Claire.” Neither of those two films have confirmed release dates yet.

Krysten Ritter’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.

Incidentally, if you’re looking for some great scary movies to watch this Halloween, click here and try these.