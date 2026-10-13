Josh Brolin Wishes His Beautiful Wife, Kathryn Boyd, a Happy Birthday in Sweet Tribute — ‘You’re Just Rad’

Academy Award-nominated actor Josh Brolin has wished his beautiful wife, the model and actress Kathryn Boyd, a happy 39th birthday (she was born on October 12, 1987).

Per People, Brolin, 58, met Boyd in 2013 when she was his assistant on the set of the neo-noir action thriller remake “Oldboy.” They announced their engagement in 2015, married in 2016, and Boyd gave birth to their two children — daughters Westlyn and Chapel — in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

Brolin, who is known best for his roles in movies like 1985’s “The Goonies,” his Oscar-nominated turn in 2008’s “Milk,” 2010’s “True Grit,” and for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took to social media to pay tribute to Boyd as she enters the last year of her 30s.

Josh Brolin Calls Wife Kathryn Boyd ‘Pricelessly Unique’

Josh Brolin shared his birthday tribute to his wife, Kathryn Boyd, with the 3.4 million followers on his Instagram account.

The post includes a carousel of 12 photographs and one video of Boyd. Not wanting to make the post about himself, Brolin only included one image in which he appears (and, even then, that’s only as a shadow, kissing his wife). Other snaps include several of Boyd on various vacations, one of her pulling a silly face, a few of her in model-esque poses, one of her surfing, and one of her with the couple’s two beautiful daughters. In the video, she is traveling in some kind of open-top vehicle with her hair flowing in the breeze.

The caption on Brolin’s post reads, “You’re just rad, plain and simple. My Bonnie. In it until the end. Love you today, your birthday, and every other day there is. You’re diamond in all ways, spectacularly flawed and pricelessly unique. Thankful beyond measure. 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 @kathrynbrolin.”

Cowboy Junkies’ 1988 track “Sweet Jane” plays over the post.

Boyd commented on the post, saying, “Just a few of my many favorite days on earth ❤️❤️❤️ I love you!!!!”

Of course, many of Brolin’s fans and followers also headed to the comments section to have their say on it and wish Boyd a happy birthday from themselves.

Brolin’s Followers Wish ‘Beautiful Light’ Boyd a Happy Birthday

Getty Kathryn Boyd and Josh Brolin.

The comments section of Josh Brolin’s birthday tribute to his wife, Kathryn Boyd, is flooded with lovely messages from his fans and followers. They commend his lovely post and wish Boyd a happy birthday themselves.

“The White Lotus” actor Walton Goggins left a lovely message for Brolin, writing, “And you know a diamond… better than most. Right on my man.”

One of Brolin’s followers commented, “Beautiful tribute. ❤️❤️❤️”

Another follower wrote, “Happy birthday @kathrynbrolin you are such a beautiful light in our lives…….”

“Most beautiful, smart, talented birthday princess,” said someone else.

Somebody else noted, “Oh that’s just an amazing way to say you love someone, Happiest of Birthday’s to Kathryn.”

Another Instagram user posted, “Such beautiful captures. Happy Birthday to your Stunning wife!! ❤️🔥”

Last but not least, one individual commented, “I like when other’s celebrate their partner. Good for you bud. 🙌❤️”

We’d like to send Josh Brolin’s gorgeous wife, Kathryn Boyd, our heartfelt birthday wishes. We hope she had the most amazing day spending time with her nearest and dearest.

Josh Brolin’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.