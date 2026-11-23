With less than a month until “Avengers: Doomsday” hits theaters on Dec. 18, Marvel Studios revealed the final trailer for the highly anticipated release.

Steve Rogers Takes Center Stage

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With 24 days and 15 hours until “Avengers: Doomsday,” Marvel revealed the final trailer for the film, and Chris Evans‘ Steve Rogers is at the very center.

The trailer opens with Steve and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) reflecting on their decision to build a life together while keeping their superhero identities a secret from their son.

“We made a choice that we knew was right. Why does it feel so wrong to lie to him? How’s he ever going to know who we are unless we tell him?” Rogers asks.

The secret doesn’t stay hidden for long, with the Fantastic Four showing up on his doorstep to bring him into the fight against Dr. Doom.

“There were six of us,” Steve tells his son. “We were called the Avengers.”

Doom Wants to Get Started

Of course, the final trailer wouldn’t be complete without an appearance from Robert Downey Jr.‘s Dr. Doom.

“All of you have lived stolen lives, but now you must give them back,” he says, appearing alongside his trio of Latverian witches.

Alongside the trailer’s release, Downey Jr. shared a haunting promotional poster featuring the arch-villain. The poster gives fans a close look at Doom, as one green eye stares back at them.

The post is captioned, “Don’t blink.”

Avengers and X-Men Assemble

After Doom’s appearance in the trailer, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) takes over the narration, leading the Avengers in the fight against Dr. Doom.

“I don’t know what half of you do. I don’t even know who half of you are,” he says. “Put aside your petty squabbles. The time has come. Team up, and stand together.”

During the narration, viewers get a look at characters who will be joining the fray, including Shang-Chi, the Thunderbolts, Sam Wilson, Scott and Cassie Lang and the Wakandans.

Kate Bishop also makes an appearance in the trailer, with Hailee Steinfeld recently confirming her return to Marvel during the “Hexed” press tour.

The trailer reaches its climax with James Marsden’s Cyclops summoning both the Avengers and X-Men into battle using the iconic phrase, “To me, my X-Men.”

The scene, which mirrors Rogers “Avengers assemble moment in ‘Endgame’,” gives viewers a glimpse at Gambit, Mystique, Nightcrawler, and Beast.

Where is Loki?

Notably missing from the trailer is Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

While Hiddleston is confirmed to be returning for “Doomsday,” fans have been treated to very little content of the God of Mischief.

The final scene in the “Doomsday” trailer suggests a popular fan theory that Loki is disguised as Steve could be true.

“That was a good speech back there,” Steve tells Thor while holding Mjolnir.

“Oh, thank you. You know, yours felt a little bit average by Cap’s standards. Don’t you think?” Thor replies.

“This doesn’t bother you, does it?” Cap says, raising Mjolnir.

“You know it does,” Thor says.

An X user dissected the moment, saying, “Loki literally already walked side by side with Thor wearing Chris Evans’ Captain America face just to mess with him once before. Running that exact same disguise back the second they reunite is pure God of Mischief.”

Another user added, “i feel like this HAS to be loki because i’m sure thor would feel even more bothered that his brother of all people is worthy enough to hold mjolnir now after everything that has happened.”

What do you think? Is Loki disguising himself as Steve Rogers? Is he finally worthy to wield Mjolnir after the events of “Loki” season two?