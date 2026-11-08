Josh Brolin & His Gorgeous Wife Kathryn Boyd Joyously Renew Their Wedding Vows in Las Vegas [SEE]

Academy Award-nominated actor Josh Brolin, known for his roles as Thanos and Cable in live-action Marvel movies, and his wife Kathryn Boyd have joyously renewed their wedding vows after ten happy years of marriage.

According to People, Brolin, 58, met Boyd in 2013 when she was his assistant on the set of the neo-noir action thriller remake “Oldboy.” They announced their engagement in 2015, married in 2016 (it was an intimate ceremony in North Carolina, per Page Six), and Boyd gave birth to the couple’s two children — daughters Westlyn and Chapel — in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

In addition to her work behind the camera, Boyd, 39, is also a model and actress. Her on-screen credits include the crime comedy television series “The Inspectors” and the 2023 psychological thriller movie “Reptile.”

The happy couple took to social media to share the news of their vow renewals and some lovely pictures from the event with their fans.

Josh Brolin & Kathryn Boyd Look So Happy Together

In an Instagram post on both of their accounts, Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd shared a gorgeous collection of photographs from their Las Vegas vow renewal ceremony with the combined 3.53 million followers on their Instagram accounts.

Their post includes a carousel of 13 photographs and two videos. The pictures are truly joyous and feature Josh (dressed casually in jeans, an open black shirt, shades, and a baseball cap), Kathryn (dressed in a beautiful white dress), and their family and friends (including their two daughters) attending the vow renewal ceremony. There’s also an Elvis Presley impersonator, who conducted the ceremony, in the snaps. Additionally, there are two videos from the Metallica concert the couple attended while they were in Sin City.

Kathryn’s caption on the post reads, “Vegas, Vows and Metallicaaaaa baby ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

The post was a genuinely lovely insight into a special occasion that Josh and Kathryn made a truly fun time of. Their fans and followers flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts about it and to congratulate the happy couple.

Fans, Followers & Friends Are Delighted for Josh & Kathryn

Getty Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd.

The comments section of Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd’s wedding vow renewal post is buzzing with messages. Their fans and followers love the pictures and congratulate the pair on their happiness.

Punk rock band Hazen Street’s lead singer Toby Morse, who was with the couple in Las Vegas, wrote, “What an amazing 24hrs in Sin City!! Thank you love you both dearly! ❤️❤️”

Canadian actor Shaun Sipos, who worked with Josh on the neo-Western sci-fi series “Outer Range,” posted, “Congrats you two legends! Love y’all!”

One of their followers commented, “this is SO fantastic!!❤️❤️”

“Obsessed. You guys are the coolest,” said another follower.

Someone else noted, “How fun and romantic! Y’all lookin’ beautiful and happy… sending renewal blessings to my gorgeous sweethearts and love to the girlies and every body!! 🔥😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“Good man! Live that life brother 🔥❤️,” proclaimed somebody else.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “That’s how you renew your Vows! 🤘”

We’d like to send our heartfelt congratulations to Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd following their vow renewals after ten happy years of wedded bliss. Moreover, we hope they have many more joyful years together.

You can see Josh in the upcoming movies “Dune: Part Three” (out next month), “Sicario 3,” “A Speck in the Sea,” and “A Roadmap to Happiness” (the latter three don’t yet have release dates). We’ll look forward to them all.

Both Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.