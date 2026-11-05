‘Thor’ Actor Chris Hemsworth Is Fighting Fit in Training Snaps With His Young Lookalike Sons [SEE]

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Hemsworth has shared a series of snaps in which he’s looking fighting fit while training with his twin lookalike sons.

Australian actor and producer Hemsworth, 43, plays the Asgardian God of Thunder and founding Avengers member Thor in the blockbuster superhero movie franchise. Away from the big screen, he keeps in the kind of shape you’d expect of someone playing a character of Thor’s stature.

Together with his wife, the Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky, Hemsworth has three children. They are daughter India Rose Hemsworth, 14, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan Hemsworth, 12 (per People).

Hemsworth took to social media to post his pictures training with his boys.

Chris Hemsworth Remembers Training With His Dad

Chris Hemsworth shared his training pictures alongside his sons with the 58.2 million followers on his Instagram account.

His post includes a carousel of no less than 14 photographs. In most of them, in a grassy setting by the sea, he is engaging in a pad-punching session with his two sons. There’s also a picture of him doing the same with an unnamed little girl (she’s too young to be his daughter, so is possibly another family member). Hemsworth is in fighting-fit shape and his sons look in pretty decent condition themselves.

Hemsworth’s caption on his post begins, “Kids club 👊 Keep ’em moving!”

His caption continues, “Some of my fondest childhood memories are training with my dad. I remember being so eager to learn, constantly asking, “Dad, show me this! Show me that!” Feels like yesterday.”

It goes on, “Now, all these years later, I find myself in his shoes, sharing those same moments with my own kids. Funny how life comes full circle. Time flies.”

The caption concludes, “What a blessing fatherhood is ❤️🙏📷 @evanpaterakis” (Hemsworth tagged the man who took the snaps at the end).

Rather appropriately, the 2023 track “Father’s Søn” by Stephen Wilson Jr. plays over Hemsworth’s post.

Hemsworth’s fans and followers headed to the post’s comments section in their droves to share their thoughts about it.

Hemsworth’s Fans & Followers Loved His Training Pics

Getty Chris Hemsworth with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their twin sons.

The comments section of Chris Hemsworth’s training post is buzzing. His fans and followers love the pictures he’s uploaded.

One of Hemsworth’s followers commented, “Nothing beats kicking it with the family 🏆.”

Another follower posted, “So cute! 🥰 it’s the best training with your kids !”

“Tremendous brother. Same here, fatherhood is the greatest gift that keeps on giving 🙏🏼❤️,” said somebody else.

Someone else proclaimed, “THE meaning of life, brother. Everything else is just noise.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “It’s wonderful to see how much of a hands on dad you are Chris.”

This was indeed a lovely insight into the family life of Chris Hemsworth. The actor is clearly a fantastic father.

The star has had a busy year. He appeared in the critically acclaimed crime thriller movie “Crime 101” and cameoed in the Spanish thriller series “The Tribute,” which stars and is executive produced by his wife, Elsa Pataky. Moreover, he will reprise his role as Thor in next month’s highly anticipated “Avengers: Doomsday.”

Beyond that, Hemsworth has a number of projects lined up. He will star in the action thriller movie “Subversion,” the crime drama mystery thriller movie “Kockroach,” and the epic action sequel “Extraction 3.” He is also rumored to star as Prince Charming in a movie of the same name. None of those projects yet have confirmed release dates.

Chris Hemsworth’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.