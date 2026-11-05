Dafne Keen Reveals How ‘Protective’ Hugh Jackman Looked Out for Her on ‘Logan’ Set

Spanish and British actress Dafne Keen has revealed that Hugh Jackman was extremely protective of her on the set of the 2017 Marvel superhero movie “Logan.”

Keen, 21, played Laura, aka X-23, in the film. Laura is a young mutant with the same powers as Jackman’s eponymous Wolverine and, technically, his biological daughter. She reprised the role alongside the Australian and British actor and singer in the 2024 MCU flick “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

The young actress revealed the information about Jackman while talking to “Smallville” and “Urban Legend” actor Michael Rosenbaum on the Tuesday, November 3 episode of his podcast “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum.”

However, that wasn’t before she also revealed some information about the darker side of Hollywood, which she experienced when she was just a child.

Dafne Keen Was Offered Drugs at Wrap Parties as a Child

Getty Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen.

Speaking candidly to Michael Rosenbaum about her relationship with drugs and alcohol, Dafne Keen revealed she isn’t interested in either of them.

Keen said, “I don’t think I’ve ever been drunk enough to even have a hangover. I’m such a control freak with that. Because also I think as a child actor I witnessed so much of that as a child that I just had no interest.”

That prompted Rosenbaum to say, “You witnessed a lot of drinking and—”

At that point, Keen interjected and shockingly said, “I was getting offered coke at wrap parties. Like, tiny. Like 11, 12, 13. So I saw what that was, so I was like, ‘I don’t really have any interest in that.'”

Stunned by her words, Rosenbaum responded, “11 or 12? Man, I didn’t start that early.”

The actress concisely responded, “Well, me neither. I was saying no, fortunately.”

Keen then insisted on emphasizing that she still enjoys herself, she just doesn’t need to consume anything to make that so. She added, “I would say I’m a fun time. I don’t really need it. I’ll go out and stay out ’til 6 but sober. Just for the vibes, just ’cause I like music and I like dancing and I like people.”

Fortunately, what Keen then had to say about Hugh Jackman restored our faith in humanity.

Keen Says Jackman Was ‘Lovely’ & Gave ‘Really Good Advice’

Getty Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen.

Dafne Keen also discussed her time filming “Logan” with Michael Rosenbaum, which got her on to the topic of its leading man, Hugh Jackman.

She began by saying, “He gave me a lot of really positive reinforcement and a lot of really good advice. And he was always so lovely.”

Keen continued, “He’s the best number one you could ever wish for. And he’s the best on-screen dad. He genuinely felt like a sort of parental figure.”

The actress also explained how Jackman looked out for her throughout production, adding, “He made sure that no one was abusing my hours, that I was having fun on set, that I wasn’t aware of any tensions that would’ve been happening behind the scenes. He was so incredibly protective and amazing.”

It’s such a heartening thing to hear and exactly what people have come to expect from Jackman, who seems like a thoroughly decent and wholesome man.

However, Keen also had praise for “Logan’s” entire production team. She told Rosenbaum, “They were all really good on that set at making me really feel like a grownup and making me really feel like a respectable artist. My opinion really felt like it mattered. If I said I thought something about a scene, people would think about it. And I don’t know if it was fake or not, but it really felt like I was included in the process.”

Anyone interested in following Keen’s career will be pleased to learn she has three upcoming movies confirmed. They are the comedy film “The Marshmallow Experiment,” the horror flick “Night Comes,” and the action thriller movie “Barracuda.” None of them have confirmed release dates yet, but we look forward to watching them all.

Dafne Keen’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.