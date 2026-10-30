‘Logan’ Star Dafne Keen Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Sir Patrick Stewart — ‘You Legend Amongst Men’

Spanish and British actress Dafne Keen has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Sir Patrick Stewart following his sad passing at the age of 86.

Keen, 21, starred alongside the legendary Stewart in the brilliant 2017 superhero movie “Logan.” In the film, Stewart reprised his longstanding role as the founder of Marvel’s X-Men, Charles Xavier, aka Professor X. Keen, meanwhile, played Laura, aka X-23, a young mutant with the same powers as Hugh Jackman’s eponymous Wolverine and, technically, his biological daughter. Stewart’s impact on Keen during filming was huge.

The actress, who reprised her role as X-23 in 2024’s “Deadpool & Wolverine,” took to social media to share her tribute to the late “Star Trek” icon.

Dafne Keen Calls Sir Patrick Stewart a ‘Giant’

Dafne Keen shared her heartfelt tribute to Sir Patrick Stewart with the two million followers on her Instagram account.

She includes a single photograph from the set of “Logan” in her post. The black-and-white snap shows Keen and Stewart playfully framing each other, using their fingers to create rectangles through which to view each other (a simple technique used by directors to create their shots). It perfectly conveys the lovely relationship the pair had.

Her lengthy caption begins, “I heard of Patrick’s passing earlier today, which is funny in a kismet kind of way, considering I was drafting an email to send him late last night, something I hadn’t done in quite some time.”

It goes on, “He was such a kind, genuine, funny, unique, caring and charming man. I remember his endless jokes, nurturing nature and colourful reading glasses. Every single day spent working by his side was an honour and a privilege I can’t quite believe I had. He was a walking master of his craft, and of life. One of the greatest of our time, on stage and on screen.”

The caption continues, “I have always looked up to him, and always will. As an actor and as a man. He had a wonderful way of wrapping every ancient lesson he imparted in wonder, fun and excitement. I will always remember his warmth and the respect he showed to everyone around him.”

Keen then says, “I will forever hold those months we spent together close to my heart, and will always think of him as a pivotal part of how I view the world around me.”

Her caption concludes, “So rest in peace, you giant, you legend amongst men. The beautiful work, humanity and kindness you leave behind will live on forever. 🤍”

The actress tagged Stewart’s account to make it easier for his 1.7 million followers to see it.

It was a truly beautiful and thoughtful tribute. Keen’s fans and followers flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts about it and pay their own respects to Stewart.

Keen’s Fans & Followers Offer Their Condolences

Getty James Mangold, Sir Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen, and Hugh Jackman at a “Logan” photocall.

The comments section of Dafne Keen’s tribute to Sir Patrick Stewart is flooded with messages from her fans, followers, and famous friends. They offer the actress their condolences and have plenty of lovely things to say about the late actor.

Actor and singer Jordan Fisher commented, “oh my friend. i’m just so sorry. what a gift that you got to know and love him. x”

Social media personality Nikki Lilly wrote, “so sorry angel girl 🙁 ♥️.”

One of Keen’s followers posted, “Condolences to you, Dafne, and for having the privilege to work with one of the all time greats.”

Another follower stated, “Bet you loved him as a work grandpa by Logan, Dafne! May we all deeply remember what a great man and teacher, he was for a lot of us!!”

Someone else wrote, “That’s so beautiful. What a lovely tribute. Honestly, as soon as I got home from work after hearing the news, the first movie I put on was Logan. I’m so terribly sorry for your loss.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Beautiful words! He will be missed. I’m in my mid 40s now and I remember watching Star Trek – The Next Generation with my Grandma. Picard has always been my favorite Star Trek captain. He was a fantastic actor. It’s kind of wild how a human being one has never met in real life can have such an influence on somebody. Rest in peace, Sir Patrick Stewart. ❤️”

Dafne Keen’s Career

Keen’s only acting credit in 2026 has been her recurring role as Artemis in the Hulu fantasy adventure series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” She does, however, have several additional projects lined up.

The actress will appear in the comedy movie “The Marshmallow Experiment,” the horror film “Night Comes,” and the action thriller “Barracuda.” We look forward to seeing them all and we’re sure she will do Stewart proud.

We send our heartfelt condolences to Dafne Keen and everyone touched by the passing of the great Sir Patrick Stewart. May his memory forever be a blessing. Moreover, may he rest in eternal peace.

Dafne Keen’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.