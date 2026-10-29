Late ‘Star Trek’ Legend Patrick Stewart Was a Proud Father: He Leaves Behind 2 Loving Children

Patrick Stewart, beloved for his role in “X-Men” and “Star Trek,” has died. The actor’s death was confirmed on Thursday, October 29, when it was announced by his longtime spokesperson that he had died from Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He was 86.

Stewart had an incredible impact on the entertainment industry, but he also leaves behind a beautiful family, including two children, whom he was very proud of.

Patrick Stewart’s 2 Children

Stewart welcomed his two children, Daniel Stewart and Sophie Stewart, with his first wife, Sheila Falconer. The couple married in 1966 and divorced decades later in 1990, People reports.

Stewart’s son, Daniel, was born on October 20, 1967. He embraced the spotlight and followed in his footsteps, pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, something which the Hollywood veteran was very proud of.

Getty Daniel Stewart, Mary Stewart and Patrick Stewart in 2008

In a 2015 interview with USA Today, Stewart shared his thoughts on Daniel becoming an actor and complimented his talent. “Daniel has a wonderful talent for comedy, particularly wacky comedy,” Stewart said.

Later in the interview, Stewart shared his joy that he and Daniel were both actors. “I think it’s a great thing that we’re both in the same profession. It has so brought so much into both our lives that we can share and enjoy talking about. It’s terrific,” Stewart said.

Daniel is married to actress Mary Stillwaggon Stewart, and they share two children, a son and a daughter.

Getty Patrick Stewart and his daughter Sophia Stewart

Stewart shared a close bond with his daughter, Sophie, who was born in 1972. He reflected on how he was her primary caretaker when she was a young child. “When my daughter was born, it just happened to be in a time when my work was slowing down,” he told People. “The first two years of her life I was very much a caretaker because her mother was a wonderful dancer and appeared in musicals. I took over the job of being mom and dad, and I loved it. It was marvelous.”

Unlike her brother, Sophie prefers to stay out of the spotlight, although she has made rare red carpet appearances alongside her father.

Remembering Beloved Actor Patrick Stewart

Stewart married his second wife, Wendy Neuss, in 2000, and divorced in 2003. He found love with his third wife, Sunny Ozell, and married her in 2013. They were still married when the actor died.

Stewart’s longtime spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, confirmed his death. Novak’s statement, per People, reads: “We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends. Surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

In an Instagram post on Thursday, October 29, the family asked friends and fans to donate to a foundation of their choice instead of flowers. “In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Fund and Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Caregiver Resources,” the caption reads.

Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts, sharing their heartbreak and sending the family their condolences.