Beloved ‘Star Trek’ Actor Passes Away at 90 — Our Hearts Go Out

Walter Koenig, who is best known for playing Ensign Pavel Chekov in the original “Star Trek” series, has passed away at the age of 90, TMZ reports.

A representative for the late actor told the outlet that the actor’s daughter Danielle and his niece were by his bedside when he passed away at his home in North Hollywood on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Among his incredible accomplishments, Koenig recently won at the 2026 Independent Shorts Awards for his performance in the film “Mr. Fleischmann.” Along with his role in “Star Trek,” he also appeared on shows such as “Gidget” and “I Spy,” as well as “Babylon 5,” “Columbo,” and “Futurama.”

Walter Koenig’s Representative Releases A Statement

“Today we mourn the passing of Walter Koenig, whose talent, warmth, and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on generations of fans around the world. He passed of old age at home in North Hollywood last night surrounded by his daughter and niece,” the statement read, per Variety. “Best known for his iconic role as Pavel Chekov in ‘Star Trek: The Original Series,’ Walter helped inspire audiences with his optimism, humor, and adventurous spirit. Beyond ‘Star Trek,’ his long and distinguished career showcased his versatility as an actor and his genuine love for his craft. His remarkable talent continued to shine in his later years, most recently with his performance in the short film ‘Mr. Fleischmann,’ for which he received the Platinum Award for Best Actor at the 2026 Independent Shorts Awards — a fitting recognition of a lifetime devoted to his craft.”

“Walter’s legacy extends far beyond the screen. Through countless convention appearances and interactions with fans, he shared his kindness, wit, and appreciation with everyone fortunate enough to meet him. He understood what Star Trek meant to people and embraced the community that grew around it,” the statement continued. “On behalf of all of us, we extend our deepest condolences to Walter’s family, friends, colleagues, and the millions of fans whose lives he touched over the decades.

“Thank you, Walter, for the memories, the inspiration, and for boldly going where few have gone before,” his representative concluded.

Tributes Pour In

“One of the last of the original Enterprise crew. Rest easy, Mr. Chekov. 🖖,” one person wrote.

“Rest in Peace Chekov! ❤️❤️🙏🙏,” another person commented.

“He let a Ceti eel crawl into his ear in The Wrath of Khan and still kept his cool. Rest easy, Mr Chekov. 🖖🏻🖤,” a fan expressed.

“I’m very sad to hear of the passing of Walter Koenig, aka Pavel Chekov from Star Trek. I got to meet him on a few occasions, and he was always genuine, thoughtful, and a little anxious in a way that made him very relatable. R.I.P.,” another fan shared.

“The passing of Walter Koenig at 90 marks a deeply profound, historic loss for the entire sci-fi community and the legacy of television history. Portraying Chekov in the original Star Trek series and across seven legendary feature films, he helped anchor a cultural phenomenon that fundamentally redefined the boundaries of modern media world-building. His distinct screen presence, charismatic execution, and dedication to the lore broke massive barriers during an era where television was hitting its ultimate creative stride. When icons who helped shape our collective entertainment architecture leave us, it completely freezes the timeline in a wave of universal respect. His contribution to sci-fi history remains an absolute timeless blueprint that will continue to inspire generations of storytelling,” one fan stated.