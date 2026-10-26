George Takei Mourns ‘Star Trek’ Co-Star Walter Koenig, ‘A Loyal Friend’

Beloved “Star Trek” actor, Walter Koenig, has passed away at 90. He had celebrated his birthday just one month before.

Before becoming a smashing success on the sci-fi series, Koenig appeared in smaller roles on “Gidget” and “I Spy.” He went on to play Ensign Pavel Chekov in the 1960s classic, “Star Trek.” The actor stepped back into the role for several “Star Trek” sequels, much to fans’ delight.

As news of his passing spread, fans and colleagues alike shared their favorite memories of Walter Koenig.

Walter Koenig Was Widely Beloved By the ‘Star Trek’ Cast & Fans Alike

According to fellow “Star Trek” star George Takei, Walter Koenig was absolutely adored by his co-stars. Fans loved Koenig, and he loved them in return.

“My heart is heavy. Walter Koenig, our Ensign Pavel Chekov, passed away early today,” Takei captioned an Instagram post in his friend’s honor. He attached a photo of the two sharing a meal and beaming at the camera.

“Walter and I met on the bridge of the Enterprise in the 1960s, and we stayed friends for nearly six decades,” the actor continued. “When Brad and I married in 2008, Walter stood beside us as our best man. Just last month, on Sept. 14, he turned 90, on the same day Brad and I celebrated our 18th wedding anniversary. I will always treasure that he and I shared that date.”

“Walter was more than Chekov,” Takei added. “He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend. To the fans who loved him for so many years, thank you. He loved you too. Rest well, my dear friend. Keep navigating a steady course.”

Fans flooded the comments, expressing their condolences. Many remarked on the profound legacy the original “Star Trek” cast left in the pop culture zeitgeist. Today, George Takei, 89, and William Shatner, 95, are among the last members of the original cast.

The Actor Passed Surrounded By His Family

Immediately after Walter Koenig passed away, TMZ reported that his daughter and niece were by his side at the end. The outlet notes that he passed away from old age in the comfort of his home in North Hollywood.

TMZ spoke with a representative for the Koenig family, who fondly reflected on the actor’s legacy. He loved attending conventions and interacting with “Star Trek” fans across many generations.

“[Walter] shared his kindness, wit, and appreciation with everyone fortunate enough to meet him. He understood what ‘Star Trek’ meant to people and embraced the community that grew around it,” the representative told the outlet.

“Thank you, Walter, for the memories, the inspiration, and for boldly going where few have gone before,” the representative concluded.

Walter Koenig was predeceased by his wife, Judy, in 2022 after more than 60 years of marriage. He was also predeceased by his son, Andrew Koenig, in 2010, who passed away at 41.

Our hearts go out to Walter Koenig’s friends, family, and other loved ones as they mourn his loss.