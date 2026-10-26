The Family ‘Star Trek’ Star Walter Koenig Left Behind

‘Star Trek’ star Walter Koenig, 90, died of natural causes on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, at his home in North Hollywood. Though best known in the franchise for his portrayal of Pavel Chekhov in the original 1960s television series, his legacy extends beyond his work in the stars.

Koenig is Survived by Daughter Danielle Koenig

Koenig is survived by his daughter, Danielle Koenig. The writer, actress, and comedian has followed in her father’s show business footsteps and currently serves as a co-host of the “How to Survive” podcast with fellow comedian Kristine Kimmel. Koenig is preceded in death by wife Judy Levitt, who passed in 2022 at age 83, and son Andrew, who passed in 2010 at age 41.

Andrew’s best-known role was in the television sitcom “Growing Pains,” for his portrayal of Richard “Boner” Stabone.

He married Levitt in 1965, and the two spent the next 57 years together. Levitt was also known for her appearances in the science fiction franchise, having appeared in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and three “Star Trek” films throughout her career.

Getty Actor Walter Koenig poses with his wife Judy Levitt (L) and daughter Danielle on his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, on September 10, 2012. (ROBYN BECK/AFP/GettyImages)

The “Star Trek” Franchise Family He Found

Koenig stayed close to his “Star Trek” costars over the decades. He was especially close to actor and activist George Takei, known for his portrayal of Hikaru Sulu alongside Koenig. The two were so close that Takei asked Koenig to serve as the best man at his wedding to Brad Altman in 2008. Takei and Leonard Nimoy, known for portraying Spock on “Star Trek,” attended Koenig’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2012. Koenig is the final cast member from the 1966-1969 series to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In fact, Koenig’s last television appearance was in the “Star Trek: Picard” series finale. He provided the voice of Federation President Anton Chekhov, Pavel’s son, a fitting full-circle credit.

Koenig has spoken positively of his time portraying Pavel Chekhov. He reported that he was one of the only actors to audition for the role. He joined the original series in its second season and appeared in 36 episodes and seven “Star Trek” films.

“Considering that this has so materially effected the last 35 years of my life… a couple of hours after I auditioned, I heard that I had gotten the role,” he said.

Though he didn’t watch “Star Trek” the first year it was on after seeing the Styrofoam rocks they used for the set, he said he has received a considerable amount of satisfaction with the success of the franchise. “God knows it’s easy enough for me to feel bad about myself–I need all the support I can get,” he joked. “‘Star Trek’ deserves the respect it has received. If I’m going to be aligned with something, it might as well be something that makes a worthwhile statement most of the time.”