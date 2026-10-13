William Shatner Auctioned His Kidney Stone for $75,000 in 2006

William Shatner turned an unusual personal experience into an unexpected charitable fundraiser in 2006. The “Star Trek” star recently recalled how a Canadian gambling company bought his kidney stone and later auctioned it for $75,000. The money helped provide a home for a family of five in Louisiana. Shatner shared the bizarre story during an appearance on “Dropping Names with Brent and Jonny.” Meanwhile, Julianne Moore has announced the marriage of her son.

William Shatner Recalls the Unusual Offer

According to the Daily Mail, William Shatner was starring in the legal drama “Boston Legal” when the incident occurred. A doctor had removed his kidney stone, which the actor described as a “little black pellet.”

However, the story did not end with the stone’s removal. About a week later, the actor received an unexpected phone call from a Canadian gambling company.

William Shatner explained that the company faced legal restrictions on advertising. It therefore looked for alternative ways to attract attention. One of its ideas involved purchasing his kidney stone.

How A Kidney Stone Raised $75,000

The gambling company purchased the kidney stone from Shatner for $25,000. It subsequently auctioned the unusual item for $75,000.

According to Times of India, Shatner initially believed the stone had already been discarded. He contacted his doctor and discovered that it was still available.

The actor then retrieved the stone and handed it over to the company.

William Shatner explained that the company eventually auctioned it for $75,000. Shatner and his television co-stars directed the money toward helping a family in need.

William Shatner and His Co-Stars Helped a Family

According to the Daily Mail, the auction proceeds were combined with another $25,000 raised by the “Boston Legal” cast. Together, the contributions totaled $100,000.

The money went to Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that helps people obtain safe and affordable housing.

William Shatner explained the outcome during his podcast appearance.

“A home in Louisiana and a family of five, last time I checked, was living in that house,” he said.

The actor also emphasized the combined contribution. His kidney stone auction and the cast’s fundraising efforts had helped provide the family with a place to live.

The Actor Continues Sharing Stories With Fans

William Shatner has also been reflecting on his long career through his memoir, “William Shatner… And You.” The book was published on August 31, according to the Daily Mail.

The actor gathered stories and perspectives from people whose lives had been influenced by his work. He also interviewed selected fans for the book.

William Shatner has described the “connection… shared with fans” as being the “greatest joy” in his career. He described the memoir as a celebration of those connections.

The kidney stone auction remains an unusual example of celebrity fundraising. In 2006, an unexpected business proposal led to a $75,000 auction. Combined with contributions from his co-stars, the money helped provide a home for a Louisiana family of five.

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