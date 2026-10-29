See the Late Sir Patrick Stewart’s Final Social Media Posts

Fans around the world were completely heartbroken to learn that Sir Patrick Stewart had passed away this week. In a formal announcement, the 86-year-old’s team confirmed he passed away with his loved ones, including his wife, at his side.

As family and fans alike mourn, many are leaving kind words on Stewart’s social media posts. His final posts discuss one of his most beautiful projects, which originated from tragedy.

Patrick Stewart’s Final Posts Honor William Shakespeare

This year, Sir Patrick Stewart began posting more infrequently on social media. His last post is dated October 16. He performed all of William Shakespeare’s sonnets, which are available in audiobook form. Now, the work might very well win a Grammy.

“Delighted to learn that @simon.audio have submitted my audiobook of Shakespeare’s sonnets for Grammy consideration. I think The Bard would love a Grammy!” the actor captioned the post.

In the spring of 2026, Stewart discussed how delighted he was to bring Shakespeare’s work to life.

“The idea of creating an audio edition of Shakespeare’s sonnets came about somewhat grimly, as a result of the COVID pandemic,” the “Star Trek” star shared in a video. “I’m a little uncomfortable with some of it, but anyway, here goes.”

His wife, Sunny Ozell, gave him the idea to record one sonnet each morning during the pandemic.

“After taking a deep breath, I hesitantly replied, ‘Doing so could be very nice,'” Stewart continued. “I am not much of a social media man, but as we talked, I began to feel Sunny’s idea might in fact be an unexpected an excellent response to the misery of COVID. And to my astonishment, it was.”

The Actor’s Team Pens a Lovely Memorial on Social Media

On the afternoon of Thursday, October 29, 2026, Sir Patrick Stewart’s social media team publicly announced he had passed away.

“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart at his home yesterday in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia,” the announcement reads.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live msic, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,” the statement continued. “We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

Stewart’s team went on to describe his accomplishments, including his six-decade careers on Broadway, film, and television. From “Star Trek” to the “X-Men” films, Patrick Stewart accumulated a massive fanbase during his years in entertainment.

“He will be remembered for the dignity, compassion and humanity he brought to every role – in his art and life,” his team wrote.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Fund and the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Caregiver Resources.

Our hearts go out to Sir Patrick Stewart’s family during this time.