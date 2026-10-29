Inside Patrick Stewart’s Battle with Alzheimer’s and Lewy Body Dementia

Sir Patrick Stewart tragically passed away on Wednesday, October 28, at the age of 86 at his home in Los Angeles.

News of his passing was announced on social media, with his family sharing that his death came after a “brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.”

In the post, his family also noted that rather than sending flowers, “memorial contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Fund and Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Caregiver Resources.”

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,” the statement on Instagram reads. “We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

What Is Lewy Body Dementia?

Getty Patrick Stewart and wife Sunny Ozell attend placing his handprints and footprints In cement.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Lewy body dementia is the second most common type of dementia, coming right after Alzheimer’s disease.

“Protein deposits called Lewy bodies develop in nerve cells in the brain,” the website states. “The protein deposits affect brain regions involved in thinking, memory and movement. There are two forms of LBD that cause cognitive symptoms — dementia with Lewy bodies and Parkinson’s disease dementia.”

The symptoms include a decline in mental abilities that continues to get worse over time. People with the disease may also see things that aren’t there and may also have changes in alertness and attention. The symptoms most commonly resemble those of Parkinson’s disease, including rigid muscles, slow movement, trouble walking, and tremors.

It more often affects men than women, with people older than 60 having a higher risk.

Tributes Pour In

Under the statement shared on his Instagram page, many people paid tribute to the legendary actor.

“I watched Star Trek The Next Generation persistently as a kid. Patrick Stewart felt like a father to me. This is devastating. To everyone who knew and loved him personally, I’m so sorry for your loss,” one person penned.

“I love this man whom I’ve never met. His roles across stage and studio, his fight again DV and for LGBTQIA acceptance, and his general kindness and compassion helped guide my moral compass. It’s been an honor to live in the same timeline as him,” another person wrote.

“He will be remembered for countless things, but something I’ll never forget is how he read us Shakespeare sonnets so we wouldn’t all go bonkers during Lockdown times. Lots of love on your future journey, captain ❤️,” a fan posted.

“NOOO! Devastated. One of the greatest actors of our generation and a constant inspiration for me. Thank you Sir Patrick Stewart for making it so 🖖🏼,” another fan commented.

“Rest in peace, Sir Patrick. You will be sorely, sorely missed. 🤍

The wonderful work and knowledge you’ve left behind shall live on and inspire future generations for countless years to come – for that, we can only thank you. 🕊️,” one fan shared.