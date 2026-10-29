Hugh Jackman Pays Emotional Tribute to Patrick Stewart

Hugh Jackman is remembering his longtime co-star Patrick Stewart following the beloved actor’s death at age 86.

Jackman shared an emotional tribute to Stewart on Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 29, reflecting on their friendship and the lessons he learned from the legendary performer throughout their years working together.

Jackman’s Sweet Post

“We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days,” Jackman wrote.

The “Wolverine” actor accompanied his message with two photographs capturing moments he shared with Stewart. One image showed Jackman wrapping his arm around his co-star as the two shared a warm moment. The other featured the actors standing backstage, watching a performer from the wings.

The photos offered a glimpse of their connection beyond the screen and paid tribute to Stewart’s enduring relationship with the theater, where he spent decades honing his craft.

Jackman and Stewart became closely associated through their work in the “X-Men” franchise. Jackman played Wolverine, while Stewart portrayed Professor Charles Xavier, the powerful mutant who founded a school for young mutants and sought peaceful coexistence between humans and mutants.

Their characters developed a meaningful relationship throughout the superhero series, with Xavier often serving as a mentor and guiding presence for Wolverine. Their story reached an emotional turning point in the 2017 film “Logan,” which explored the characters in a darker, more personal setting.

Stewart’s portrayal of Xavier helped establish the character as one of the franchise’s most memorable figures. His performance brought a sense of wisdom and compassion to the role, complementing Jackman’s intense portrayal of Wolverine.

Stewart died Wednesday, Oct. 28, following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia, according to an announcement from his longtime spokesperson. He was 86.

Although many moviegoers knew him as Professor Xavier, Stewart enjoyed a career spanning more than six decades across theater, television and film. He was also widely recognized for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” a role that made him a science fiction icon.

His classical theater background remained an important part of his identity as an actor, even as he became a familiar face in major Hollywood franchises.

Tributes Roll in After the Sad News

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from colleagues and organizations that worked with him throughout his career.

Marvel Studios also released a statement honoring Stewart’s contributions to the superhero universe.

“All of us at Marvel Studios are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart. Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from “X-Men” to

“Logan” to “Avengers: Doomsday.” He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman.

Our hearts go out to his wife Sunny, his children, his friends, and the countless fans around the world whose lives he touched with his art.”

Jackman’s tribute highlighted the personal side of Stewart’s legacy, remembering not only an accomplished performer but also a friend who made a lasting impression on those around him.

For fans who watched the two actors bring Wolverine and Professor X to life, their on-screen partnership remains an important part of Stewart’s enduring legacy.