William Shatner Pays Tribute to Patrick Stewart After His Passing

William Shatner is remembering Patrick Stewart following the beloved actor’s death at age 86.

Shatner, 95, shared an emotional tribute to his fellow “Star Trek” star on X on Thursday, Oct. 29, reflecting on Stewart’s talent, character and lasting impact on the science fiction franchise.

The Sweet Statement

“What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor,” Shatner wrote.

“From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him.”

Shatner also expressed his personal admiration for Stewart, adding, “I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work.”

He concluded the tribute by offering condolences to Stewart’s loved ones.

“My heart goes out to Sunny and his family. He will be deeply missed,” Shatner wrote.

The Sad News Was Shared Earlier

News of Stewart’s death was announced earlier Thursday. The British actor died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles at age 86, according to a statement from his longtime spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak.

Stewart had been living with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. His representative Bush Novak described his final days as “a brief and poignant journey” in announcing his death.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,” she told Deadline.

“We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

Stewart became an international star through his portrayal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Although he had spent decades performing classical theater in England, he was relatively unfamiliar to American audiences when he took command of the fictional U.S.S. Enterprise in the late 1980s.

His interpretation of Picard helped establish the character as one of the franchise’s most recognizable figures. Stewart brought a thoughtful, measured presence to the role, distinguishing the captain through his intelligence, diplomacy and commitment to exploring difficult moral questions.

Beyond “Star Trek,” Stewart reached another generation of fans as Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men” film franchise. His career also included extensive Shakespearean stage work, reflecting the theatrical background that shaped his performances on screen.

Shatner, meanwhile, became a science fiction icon playing Captain James T. Kirk in the original “Star Trek” television series and films. Although the two actors led different generations of the franchise, their portrayals of Starfleet captains became central to the series’ enduring popularity.

Stewart’s death marks the loss of an actor whose career crossed theatrical classics, blockbuster movies and television history. His work helped bring the ideals of “Star Trek” to life for audiences around the world.

As tributes continue to arrive, Shatner’s message highlights the respect and affection Stewart inspired among those who worked alongside him. For fans who followed his journey from the British stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, his performances will remain an enduring part of his legacy.