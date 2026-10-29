‘The Princess Bride’ Star Cary Elwes Pays Tribute to Patrick Stewart With Heartbreaking Post

Beloved “Star Trek” and “X-Men” star Patrick Stewart has died following a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He was 86. After his longtime publicist, Kelly Bush Novak, confirmed the veteran actor’s death on Thursday, October 29, social media has been flooded with reactions, including from “The Princess Bride” actor Cary Elwes, who paid tribute to Stewart with a heartfelt post.

Cary Elwes Honors Patrick Stewart

Elwes took to Instagram minutes ago and posted three throwback photos of Stewart. In the caption, he shared his thoughts on the tremendous loss. “My heart is seriously heavy today. We have lost the marvelous #PatrickStewart,” he began. “I first met Patrick on the set of Lady Jane back in 1984 and fell in love with him immediately. Not only was amiable and kind with a great sense of humor, he was incredible to work with. His command of the screen with his sheer presence and that unmistakable voice was a sight to behold.”

He continued, “Almost a decade later when Mel and I were discussing who should play King Richard in Men in Tights, I told him it has to be Patrick. Fortunately for us he accepted and once again shared his joy and talent with us all. My now shattered heart goes out to Sunny, his children, friends and fans, of which I will always be one. Good night, sweet Prince.”

Fans Flood Cary Elwes’ Post With Loving Messages

Getty Cary Elwes at the 2026 Oscars

Fans flooded the post with their thoughts, praising Elwes for his thoughtful tribute. “I went to his live book tour event in 2023, and it was one of the only events I’d been to where I left without a single photo. I was so enraptured by the gorgeous human he was. What a loss,” a fan shared.

“Condolences on the passing of your dear friend and colleague,” another fan wrote.

Other reactions include, “Such sad news. An incredible loss. Thinking of his family and friends,” “Such a legend and the saddest news. He will be greatly missed. Rest easy captain,” and “Such sad news. It’s like we thought he’d be with us forever.” Many fans have also shared their memories of Stewart, whether it was in film or in person, he touched the lives of so many people.

Beloved Actor Patrick Stewart Passes Away at 86

Stewart had an incredible career and left his mark on the entertainment industry. When he passed away, he was surrounded by loved ones. Novak’s statement, per People, reads: “We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.”

She continued, “He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

Stewart is survived by his third wife, Sunny Ozell, whom he married in 2013, and his two children, Daniel Stewart and Sophie Stewart, whom he shares with his first wife, Sheila Falconer.