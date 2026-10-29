Patrick Stewart Made Emotional Remarks About Retirement in His Final Interview Just Months Before His Passing

Just months before his death, Patrick Stewart had no plans to leave acting behind.

The beloved “Star Trek” and “X-Men” star was still eager to take on new roles and made it clear he couldn’t imagine retiring.

Patrick, 86, died Wednesday, October 28, in Los Angeles following a brief illness involving Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia, his family announced on his social media accounts.

He died less than four months after he spoke about his enduring love for acting in an interview that now carries particular significance.

Patrick Stewart Said He Would ‘Forever Be an Actor’ Months Before Death

Getty LONDON – JUNE 02: Actor Sir Patrick Stewart poses with his award after he was Knighted by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham PalaceJune 02, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In an interview with TV Insider, published Tuesday, July 7, the British actor addressed speculation that he was preparing to retire.

The conversation took place ahead of his 86th birthday and coincided with celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of “Star Trek.”

Asked whether he was retiring or simply becoming more selective about projects, Patrick acknowledged that acting opportunities naturally became less frequent with age.

However, he explained that he continued receiving interesting offers and enjoyed challenging himself with different roles. “I can’t imagine ever officially ‘retiring.’ I’ll always and forever be an actor.”

Patrick Stewart Addressed Retirement Rumors Ahead of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

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The interview followed online speculation that Patrick’s return as Professor Charles Xavier in “Avengers: Doomsday” could be his final film appearance.

The actor has portrayed the powerful mutant leader in the “X-Men” franchise since 2000 and has become closely associated with the character.

But Patrick was still eager to try something different. During the interview, he discussed his voice work in Riz Ahmed’s series “Bait,” in which he played a talking pig’s head.

The project reflected the range of work he continued pursuing after decades in entertainment.

Patrick Stewart Reflected on His ‘Star Trek’ Legacy

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Patrick also discussed returning to his most recognizable television role, Captain Jean-Luc Picard, decades after “Star Trek: The Next Generation” first premiered in 1987.

The series ran until 1994 and established the Shakespearean actor as an international star.

He subsequently appeared in several “Star Trek” movies before returning in “Star Trek: Picard,” which concluded in 2023.

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Speaking to TV Insider, Patrick said he was satisfied with the show’s ending and described reuniting with his former castmates for its final season.

He also acknowledged how important the character had become to his career.

Although his work spanned theater, film, and television, Picard remained the role most closely associated with him.

Marvel Studios shared a tear-jerking tribute, hours after his death was made public, writing, “All of us at Marvel Studios are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart. Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from “X-Men” to “Logan” to “Avengers: Doomsday.” He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman. Our hearts go out to his wife Sunny, his children, his friends, and the countless fans around the world whose lives he touched with his art.”

Patrick Stewart Leaves Behind a Remarkable Hollywood Legacy

Born in Mirfield, England, on July 13, 1940, Patrick spent decades performing classical theater before becoming a household name in Hollywood.

He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966 and later earned numerous honors, including two Olivier Awards and a Grammy.

Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 2010 for his services to drama.

He died just three days after fellow “Star Trek” actor Walter Koenig, who played Pavel Chekov in the original series, died at 90.

Patrick is survived by his wife, singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell, and his two children, Daniel and Sophia.