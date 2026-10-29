Patrick Stewart, Wife Sunny Ozell: All About Their Love Story

Who was Sir Patrick Stewart’s wife? She is Sunny Ozell, his wife of 13 years, and he spoke about her importance to him many times over the years. Theirs was an enduring love match that animated his work.

The “Star Trek” and “X-Men” actor died on October 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, his rep told The Hollywood Reporter. A statement posted on his X page confirmed his death and paid tribute to his career. But there was another side to Stewart’s life: His wife and family.

“I’ve never met anyone like her before,” Stewart told People of Sunny in 2022. “She is so smart and so informed. And her intellectual accomplishments are extraordinary. She remembers everything.”

Patrick Stewart Met His Wife Sunny Ozell When He Was Starring in MacBeth

Getty Patrick Stewart, wife Sunny Ozell.

The year was 2008, and Stewart was already a sought-after actor, starring in a production of Shakespeare’s MacBeth in New York City. He told People that’s when Ozell walked into his life.

“She was working as a waitress in a restaurant in Brooklyn,” he told the magazine. “This lovely woman came over and said, ‘Gentleman, on the house, what would you like for desserts?’ We got talking and she told me how much she’d wanted to see Macbeth, but it had been sold out. The Brooklyn run, which was only three or four weeks, sold out before we opened.”

He continued: “And I said, ‘Well, we’re going to Broadway next.’ It was the only time in my life I’ve given someone my telephone number and said, ‘Call me, I can get a ticket.’ And that’s what we did. And she came backstage afterward and we had dinner and here we are.”

When Patrick Stewart Married His Wife, His ‘X-Men’ Co-Star Officiated the Ceremony

According to a 2013 BBC article, Ozell was working as a jazz singer when she married Stewart.

His “X-Men” co-star Sir Ian McKellen officiated the ceremony, BBC reported.

Stewart announced the marriage on his X page, posting a photo showing him and Ozell with their heads sticking out of a ball pit and writing, “Yes, married.” He was 73-years-old at the time, and she was 35, according to BBC, which added that Ozell “sang with Latin band Chupacabra before launching a solo career.” A video she uploaded of Stewart years ago racked up millions of views on YouTube.

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According to BBC, Ozell, who is from Las Vegas, was Stewart’s third wife. He “married his first wife, Sheila Falconer, in 1966 and they had two children together before separating in 1990,” according to BBC. “He was married for a second time, to Wendy Neuss, from 2000 to 2003.”

“A son of Mirfield in the West Riding of Yorkshire, he traveled from the Royal Shakespeare Company to an equally acclaimed career spanning six decades on Broadway, the silver screen and television,” the statement announcing his death says. “…He was a Knight, Chancellor, motor sport enthusiast, and lifelong Hudderfield Football fan. He will be remembered for the dignity, compassion and humanity he brought to every role – in his art and life.”