Sir Patrick Stewart Advocated for Terminally Ill Patients Before His Passing

Sir Patrick Stewart passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday, October 28.

“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife, Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia,” a statement shared to his social media profile read. “He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all.”

The statement added, “His professional accomplishments were humbly matched by his philanthropy and activism on behalf of human rights, survivors of domestic violence, global refugees, veterans’ mental health services, and animal welfare, particularly his cherished foster pitties.”

Patrick Stewart’s Activism

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More than a decade before his death, Stewart joined the conversation surrounding physician assisted suicide.

“Should the time come for me… I would like there to be a choice I might make about how I die,” he told the Sunday Times in April 2011, adding that assisted death “should be a right”.

Stewart referenced a heart procedure he underwent five years prior after being diagnosed with coronary heart disease, as well as an “extreme situation” involving a friend’s wife who took her own life, that led him to making up his mind. “There should be a path that people can take when they are terminally ill. It would seem to me to be a sensible thing,” he later said during an appearance on This Morning in 2019. “So often when I am talking about doctor assisted dying it is the situation concerning loved ones, relatives, children, friends … where a lot of comfort needs to be given and of course, legal comfort as well, that’s the important thing.”

Remembering Patrick Stewart

The British icon’s career spanned more than six decades, with legendary roles in “Star Trek,” “X-Men” and various Shakespeare projects.

“What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work,” “Star Trek” star William Shatner shared. “My heart goes out to Sunny and his family. He will be deeply missed.”

Marvel Studios shared a tribute, writing, “All of us at Marvel Studios are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart. Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from “X-Men” to “Logan” to “Avengers: Doomsday.” He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman. Our hearts go out to his wife Sunny, his children, his friends, and the countless fans around the world whose lives he touched with his art.”