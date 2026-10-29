Patrick Stewart’s Passing Marks Second Loss for ‘Star Trek’ Family in Just 3 Days: ‘A Shattering Week’

The “Star Trek” family is mourning another devastating loss just days after saying goodbye to one of its original stars.

Patrick Stewart, who played Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” died Wednesday, October 28, just three days after Walter Koenig, the actor beloved for portraying Pavel Chekov in the original series.

For “Star Trek” fans, Stewart’s death so soon after Koenig’s marks a particularly difficult week for a franchise whose characters have shaped television history for six decades.

Stewart, 86, died at his Los Angeles home following a brief illness involving Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia, his family shared on social media. Koenig, 90, died Sunday, October 25, at his North Hollywood home, Variety confirmed.

The loss has prompted an outpouring of tributes from actors whose friendships span generations of the beloved science-fiction franchise.

Patrick Stewart Dies at 86 Just Days After Walter Koenig

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Stewart’s death was announced Thursday, October 29, with his family confirming that his wife, Sunny Ozell, was by his side.

The British actor became internationally famous when “Star Trek: The Next Generation” premiered in 1987.

He portrayed Picard for seven seasons before returning in several feature films and the television series “Star Trek: Picard,” which concluded in 2023.

Stewart also played Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men” franchise, earning recognition from audiences far beyond the “Star Trek” universe.

‘A Shattering Week’: Fans Mourn Patrick Stewart and Walter Koenig

Fans also mourned the loss of two beloved “Star Trek” actors within days of each other, with many reflecting on the impact both stars had on the franchise.

One fan wrote, “It’s a sad week for the Star Trek universe, losing both Walter Koenig just a couple of days ago and now Patrick Stewart. They both played their parts well, traversing the stars. Now they rest within God’s glory, who created the universe. RIP Mr. Stewart. Engage!! 🙏🙏🙏”

Another shared, “I am so sorry. A shattering week and heartbreaking loss of two wonderful men.”

A third summed up the mood among fans, writing, “Awful week for the Star Trek family 😞”

Walter Koenig’s Death Leaves Original ‘Star Trek’ Cast With 2 Survivors

Koenig’s death was confirmed Monday, October 26, by his representatives, who said he died surrounded by his daughter and niece.

The actor joined the original “Star Trek” series in 1967 as Ensign Pavel Chekov and became a fan favorite before reprising the role in seven franchise films.

He also appeared in “Babylon 5” and worked as a writer, director, and acting teacher.

Following Koenig’s passing, William Shatner and George Takei are the only surviving principal cast members of the original “Star Trek” series.

Both actors had paid tribute to Koenig before news of Stewart’s death brought fresh heartbreak.

William Shatner and George Takei Mourn Patrick Stewart

Shatner, 95, who famously portrayed Captain James T. Kirk, shared an emotional statement on Facebook following Stewart’s death.

“What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work. My heart goes out to Sunny and his family. He will be deeply missed.”

Takei, 89, who played Hikaru Sulu in the original series, also shared a heartfelt post remembering Stewart.

“Fans across the world mourn the passing of a true and irreplaceable legend. As Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Patrick Stewart took the starship Enterprise to places it had never gone before. He inspired a whole next generation of star-gazers who looked longingly ahead to a brighter future for all humanity. Our hearts are heavy, indeed. Rest in the heavens, Captain.”

Patrick Stewart’s ‘Next Generation’ Costars Share Emotional Goodbyes

Stewart’s longtime castmates from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” also paid tribute to their Captain.

Wil Wheaton, who played Wesley Crusher, shared a photo of himself with Stewart on Instagram.

He accompanied the image with a short farewell: “Godspeed, Captain.”

Jonathan Frakes, who played Commander William Riker, posted a photo of Stewart on an Instagram story with the message, as EntertainmentNow reviewed: “Rest in peace, my friend.”

Their tributes reflected the friendships Stewart maintained with his fellow cast members long after the original series ended.

A classically trained Shakespearean actor who joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966, Stewart built a career that included numerous acclaimed stage performances, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 for his contributions to drama.

Stewart is survived by his wife and two children, Daniel and Sophia.

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