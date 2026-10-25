Billy Crystal’s Actions on ‘The Princess Bride’ Unintentionally Resulted in Mandy Patinkin Breaking a Rib

Billy Crystal is celebrated for his comedic skills, and he has starred in some of the entertainment industry’s most memorable comedies, including “When Harry Met Sally…” “City Slickers,” “Analyze This,” and “Forget Paris.” But apparently, Crystal is so funny it can be dangerous, because Carole Kane claims Mandy Patinkin laughed so much at Crystal that he ended up with a broken rib.

Billy Crystal Made Mandy Patinkin Laugh So Hard

Kane attended Crystal’s Broadway show “860” at the Imperial Theatre in New York City on Wednesday, October 21. Crystal’s new show “860” will run until January 3, 2027. While there, she spoke to People about her experience of working with the actor on Rob Reiner’s 1987 fantasy film “The Princess Bride.”

Kane called it a “complete dream,” adding, “We were in London… and Billy was improvising up the wazoo, and it’s so funny. I don’t know if you’ve heard this story that, when Cary Elwes was ‘mostly dead,’ Mandy [Patinkin] was laughing so hard that he broke a rib because he had to keep it in. Yeah, I swear to God. I mean, it’s so funny.”

Crystal memorably starred as Miracle Max, while Kane played Valerie, and Patinkin played Inigo Montoya. The film also starred Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, and Andre the Giant. The synopsis, per IMDb, reads: “A bedridden boy’s grandfather reads him the story of a farmboy-turned-pirate who encounters numerous obstacles, enemies, and allies in his quest to be reunited with his true love.”

Remembering Beloved Director Rob Reiner

Reiner was an icon in the entertainment industry, and fans and celebrities mourned him and his wife Michele Reiner’s deaths in December 2025. The 2026 Oscars paid tribute to Reiner with their In Memoriam segment in March. Crystal was among the stars of Reiner’s films who took to the stage to celebrate him.

In an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in April, Crystal reflected on the tribute. “We were able to hold hands and walk out there in tribute with a beautiful picture of Rob and Michele, because they were our closest friends,” he said, Entertainment Weekly reports. The actor remembered Reiner as “hilarious, devoted, [and] opinionated in the best way” and “fighting for our truth, for our country.”

He continued, “[He had] the greatest comedy taste. We could talk about everything. He was an uncle to my kids … There’s so many moments … when something good happens — or ‘Isn’t that crazy?’ — I want to pick up the phone and call him.”

In an October interview with People, Crystal said laughter helped him through the hard times in his life, and Reiner inspired him to create his one-man show. “The pain of those moments was a little further removed,” he said. “This is still fresh and still ongoing.” Although 2026 has been “the worst year of his life,” Crystal continues to push forward, and his show has helped him do that. “It wasn’t just, ‘Oh, I’m going to make a play out of this,’” he said of his decision to create “860.” He added, “No, it was healing me at the same time.”