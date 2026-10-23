Molly Ringwald Shares Rare Photos of Look-Alike Daughter

“The Breakfast Club” star Molly Ringwald’s daughter is her spitting image.

The Breakfast Club star took to Instagram on Thursday, October 22, to celebrate her eldest daughter, Mathilda Gianopoulos, as she turned 23. In honor of the occasion, Ringwald shared a sweet birthday tribute featuring rare photos of her firstborn, giving fans a glimpse of how much she has grown over the years.

“Happy birthday my beautiful firstborn. I love you so much!! 🎂🐈‍⬛❤️,” Molly captioned the photo dump.

The post included a throwback picture of Mathilda as a young child bundled up in a white winter coat and a fluffy matching hat, followed by a more recent photo showing her all grown up. Fans couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between the mother and daughter as they celebrated Mathilda’s big day.

Molly Is a Proud Mom

Mathilda is Ringwald’s eldest child with her husband, author Panio Gianopoulos. The couple also share fraternal twins Adele and Roman, both 17.

Although Ringwald is known for her iconic roles in classic ’80s movies, including “Sixteen Candles” and “Pretty in Pink”, she has also opened up about the joys and challenges of raising her children.

In August, the actress shared some of the advice she gives Mathilda about dating during an interview with E! News. Ringwald encouraged her daughter to be herself and respect her own boundaries.

“The dating advice I always give her is just to be herself, and also to respect yourself and not to do anything she doesn’t want to do,” Ringwald said.

Mathilda, meanwhile, jokingly described her mom as strict, recalling Ringwald’s advice not to give second chances or put up with someone treating her poorly.

“Oh, she’s like, ‘No second chances, don’t put up with all that,'” she told the outlet. “I feel like you’re very strict.”

She added of her bond with her famous mother, “I tell her everything! She’s like my diary, my go-to.”

While Mathilda has largely stayed out of the spotlight compared with her famous mother, she has begun exploring acting herself.

She appeared in a supporting role in “The Idea of You”, the 2024 romantic drama starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. Ringwald has previously shared advice for her daughter as she navigates the entertainment industry, emphasizing the importance of patience, preparation and kindness.

“Be prepared to wait and be nice, which you should always be anyways,” Mathilda dished of her mom’s advice in a 2023 interview with People, as Ringwald added to “remember people’s names”.