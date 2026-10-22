Beloved ‘Top Gun’ Actor Tom Skerritt’s Romance History After Marrying 3 Times

Tom Skerritt was married three times during his lengthy life. His ex-wives were Charlotte Shanks and Sue Oran, with whom he had four kids collectively (three with Shanks, and one with Oran). He was married at the time of his death to his third wife, a film executive named Julie Tokashiki.

Skerritt was best-known for his roles in the 1980s classic Top Gun as well as Picket Fences. He was 92 years old, and the cause of death was natural. Skerritt’s family, including his current wife Julie, released a statement confirming his death.

“Our family is deeply saddened to share that Tom Skerritt passed away on October 21, 2026, from natural causes,” his family said. “He was a loving husband to Julie; father to Andy, Erin, Matt, Colin, and Emiko; grandfather to Sara, Maddison, Sunny, Louisa, and Georgia; and great-grandfather to Marigold and Ravi. We are heartbroken by his loss.” Skerritt hadn’t posted on his Instagram page since April.

Tom Skerritt’s First 2 Marriages Lasted Many Years

Skerritt’s first wife was Shanks, to whom he was married from 1957 to 1972, according to People.

They had three kids together named Andy, Erin and Matt. Skerritt’s son Matt is a director, according to Variety. Matt’s website says, “Matt is a creative director and filmmaker who splits his time between Atlanta and Seattle, with frequent sojourns abroad to Umbria and Apuglia. He got his GED when he was in the Navy and he plays the piano like it’s on fire.”

In 2020, Tom told Closer Weekly of his kids, “They’re all wonderful! I have a son [Matt, 52] who’s a cinematographer and director and five granddaughters. I’m lucky!”

Tom Skerritt was subsequently married for 15 years to Sue Oran, although they divorced in 1992, People reported. The marriage produced a son, Colin.

Skerritt’s divorce from Oran came in a busy year for his career, in which he starred in five feature films and two television movies.

Tom Skerritt Met His Final Wife Julie Tokashiki on a Movie Set

Getty Tom Skerritt with his wife Julie.

Seven years later, Skerritt married for the final time to Tokashiki, whom he met on the set of Picket Fences. People described her as a “film and TV executive,” and reported that they had an adopted daughter together named Emiko. Skerritt ran a film production company called Triple Squirrels with his third wife.

“She’s strong, lovable,” Skerritt told Closer Weekly of Julie. Whatever differences we have, and there are some — there [are] a few years between us, age-wise — I look at her with a great deal of respect and marvel at who she is. She’s just a great piece of art.”

“Julie Tokashiki Skerritt brings over 35 years of film and television experience to her position as CEO of Triple Squirrels, parent company of EVRGRN Channel,” Seattle Film Summit says in a bio of Julie. “After graduating with a journalism degree from CalState Fullerton, Julie began her film and television career working for CBS Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox Television and Warner Brothers. She was quickly promoted to assistant to the presidents at both CBS and Twentieth Century.”

The bio notes: “Although Julie was born and raised in Southern California, she and her husband Tom Skerritt have made the Pacific Northwest their home for over 2 decades.With their dedication and love for the PNW combined with vast knowledge of film and tv, they are uniquely qualified to curate the finest content that represents their home and lifestyle.”