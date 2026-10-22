Inside the Late Tom Skerritt’s Multi-Million Dollar Fortune

Before his death from natural causes at 93, “Top Gun” star Tom Skerritt amassed a respectable net worth of between $8 and $12 million dollars, according to various calculations across the web. An exact figure is not known, as there are not many precise sources or citations to be found.

Skerritt earned his wealth through a long career in television and movies.

Skerritt was perhaps best known and loved for his role in 1986’s “Top Gun” as the gruff but wise Commander Mike “Viper” Metcalf.

Before that, in 1979, he played the similar Captain Dallas in “Alien.” Skerritt’s breakout role came in the 1970 anti-war television comedy “MASH***.” In 1989’s “Steel Magnolias,” he had took on the part of M’Lynn Eatenton’s husband. Other notable projects of his include “A River Runs Through It,” “Contact,” and “The Turning Point.”

His final project was the film “Broke,” a 2025 Western in which he starred with Dennis Quaid and Wyatt Russell.

Various Sources Give Different Figures for Tom Skerritt’s Net Worth

A lack of authoritative, verified sources for Tom Skerritt’s net worth means the exact figure is up to speculation, but most internet sources seem to agree it fell somewhere between $8 and $12 million.

Celebrity Net Worth places the amount at $8 million, and cites the purchase of a Seattle home for $760,000 whose value later rose to $4 million. The outlet points out Skerritt also worked behind the camera, serving as a director the television shows “Picket Fences” and “Danger Bay.” He also directed the 1997 TV film “Divided by Hate.”

Other sites, such as Closer Weekly, estimate the figure at $12 million.

The Emmy Winner Died from Natural Causes

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People reported on Thursday, October 22 that Skerritt’s death was confirmed to them in a statement by his family.

In it, they called him a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He leaves behind five children along with the rest of his family members.

“While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity, and the love he brought into our lives,” a portion of the loving message reads. The family says information on a memorial will be shared “at a later date.”

Skerritt won Primetime Emmy award in 1993 for the CBS family drama “Picket Fences,” nabbing the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

In “Picket Fences,” he brought to life the character of Sheriff Jimmy Brock, who does his best to maintain tranquility in the small but chaotic town of Rome, Wisconsin.

WGN9 points out the win was a lucky twist of fate for Skerritt, who was not actively looking to star in a TV series at the time of his casting. “It was written by the best writer on television. That was the magic and brilliance of it. Because I wasn’t trying to do a series, but then they said Kathy Baker was going to do it, and I thought, ‘She’s fabulous — what do they want me for?’” the report quotes him.