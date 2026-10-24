Original Fan-Favorite ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Set to Return After 8 Years

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” fans have reason to celebrate. Stephanie March will reprise her role as Alexandra Cabot in the 27th season of the long-running series. The actress first appeared on the show way back in the second season. Cabot remained a main character through the fifth season before departing the series.

March, 52, had led her own show as her character in 2006, titled “Conviction.” The show acted as a mid-season replacement before it was canceled.

The actress has returned to “SVU” multiple times over the years, but has not been seen in eight years.

Stephanie March Will Play Alexandra Cabot In The Current Season’s Ninth Episode

Stephanie March was last seen in the 19th season of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” The character had left her D.A. position by her last appearance and was helping mistreated women gain new identities.

Her role had placed her opposite Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson, but the characters remain on good terms. Her reappearance in 2018 was itself a return after a long time. Alexanda Cabot had a recurring role in the show’s 10th season, before being promoted as a regular once again in Season 11.

However, March had stayed on for just one season at the time and departed “SVU” by the following year. The actress then came back for multiple appearances two years later, only to leave once again.

Unlike previous instances, Cabot’s reappearance in Season 19 was just a one-time return. The character showed in episode 19, with the story being more of a reunion than an intended arc.

In similar fashion, Stephanie March will be back on “SVU” for just one episode for now. The actress is not currently slated for further appearances, nor a full-time return. The “Law & Order” series has had many reprisals in the past decade, so it remains to be seen if “SVU” expands on March’s character going forward.

Stephanie March Has Largely Stepped Back From The Screen

Stephanie March’s filmography isn’t as prolific as most actors. “Law & Order: SVU” remains the highest-profile work in her career. The 52-year-old has was last seen in 2022’s “Naomi” and 2023’s “Harlan Coben’s Shelter,” both in recurring roles.

March’s “SVU” character remains a fan-favorite for her dynamic with Olivia Benson. However, many are surprised to learn that Alexandra Cabot was not on the series for nearly as long as her legacy suggests.

March was a regular from the second to fifth seasons, with another regular role in its eleventh. Apart from those years on the show, the character has appeared either in a guest or recurring capacity.

Beyond the screen, March has kept busy as an activist on women’s rights. The actress frequently shares her travels with fans on social media. March was recently in countries like Kenya and Bhutan furthering her activist work.

The “SVU” star was married to celebrity chef Bobby Flay from 2005 to 2015. She has been married to businessman Dan Benton since 2017, and frequently shares moments with her husband with fans.