‘Law & Order’ & ‘Silver Bullet’ Actor Passes at 86 — Tributes Pour In

An actor known best for his appearances in the “Law & Order” television series and 1985’s werewolf horror movie “Silver Bullet” has passed away at the age of 86.

Kent Broadhurst was born on February 4, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri. According to his obituary, he passed on Wednesday, May 20, at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, New York City. However, news of his passing has only recently began to circulate online. The Hollywood Reporter were among the first publications to report it.

A talented character actor whose performances graced television, movies, and the stage, Broadhurst was also an acclaimed playwright, screenwriter, and painter.

Suffice it to say that his back catalog of work was far more impressive than his aforementioned appearances in “Law & Order” and “Silver Bullet.”

Kent Broadhurst’s Body of Work Was Impressive

Getty Kent Broadhurst.

The impressive acting career of Kent Broadhurst goes all the way back to 1980. His first roles came that year in the comedy television movie “The Man That Corrupted Hadleyburg” and the prison drama movie “Brubaker,” in which he acted alongside the late Robert Redford.

His other credits on the big screen in the 1980s included the 1982 legal drama “The Verdict,” in which he acted opposite the late Paul Newman, the 1983 rom-com “Lovesick,” in which he acted opposite the late Dudley Moore, the 1983 biographical drama “Silkwood,” in which he worked alongside Meryl Streep, Kurt Russell, and Cher, and the aforementioned 1985 horror movie “Silver Bullet.”

1980s television credits for Broadhurst included “The Equalizer,” “Kane and Abel,” and “War and “Rememberance.”

The 1990s was Broadhurst’s busiest decade. Movie-wise, he appeared in 1990’s black comedy “A Shock to the System,” 1992’s drama “Mac,” 1993’s supernatural horror movie “The Dark Half,” 1994’s action-thriller “Léon: The Professional,” in which he acted alongside Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, and Natalie Portman, 1996’s rom-com “A Couch in New York,” and 1997’s compilation film “Boys Life 2.”

On television in the 1990s, Broadhurst’s credits included “Babylon 5” and “Law & Order.”

After the year 2000, his only major acting credits came on television in episodes of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “100 Centre Street,” and “Person of Interest.”

As a screenwriter, his most notable work was the 2001 television drama movie “Wild Iris.” It starred Laura Linney and Emile Hirsch and earned Linney an Emmy for her performance.

His credits as a playwright included “They’re Coming to Make It Brighter,” “Lemons,” “The Eye of the Beholder,” and “The Habitual Acceptance of the Near Enough.”

When news of Broadhurst’s passing began circulating online, tributes began to pour in.

Tributes Poured in for Broadhurst

Getty Kent Broadhurst at the premiere of “Wild Iris.”

Social media is now awash with tributes to Kent Broadhurst following his sad passing.

On X, underneath The Hollywood Reporter’s post about Broadhurst’s death, a comment by one X user read, “Rest in peace, Kent 🕊️🙏 Your legacy lives on.”

Another X user wrote, “A true talent both in front of and behind the camera. From classic film roles to brilliant screenwriting, his legacy lives on. Rest in peace.”

Someone else on the platform referenced a story about Broadhurst, saying “#RIP Kent Broadhurst,” before adding, “he helped out on @StephenKing’s ‘Silver Bullet’ when the prop guys delivered a “unusable” corpse that “looked like a window mannequin that had been smashed with a hammer and smeared with cranberry juice.””

On a Facebook post about Broadhurst’s passing, a Facebook user noted, “He was amazing in Silver Bullet.”

No cause of death for Broadhurst has been disclosed. Moreover, no concrete information is available regarding the specific family members Broadhurst leaves behind. However, we’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to everyone close to him. May his memory be a blessing and may he rest in eternal peace.

Kent Broadhurst’s filmography and some personal info were courtesy of IMDb and The Hollywood Reporter.