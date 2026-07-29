‘90 Day Fiancé’ Fan Favorites Share Sweet Update on Daughter’s Recovery

Armando Niedermeier-Rubio is sharing another heartfelt update as daughter Hannah continues recovering from her recent health crisis.

The “90 Day Fiancé” fan favorite took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 29, to give followers a glimpse into one of the small but meaningful moments helping his daughter feel more like herself again.

All About the Sweet Video

In the touching video, Armando could be seen carefully painting Hannah’s toenails during what he described as a father-daughter spa night.

“Healing is made up of little moments like this 💕,” he wrote alongside the clip. “While Hannah continues to get heal, last night we had a little daddy-daughter spa night, and I got to do her toenails.”

Armando explained that even simple moments have taken on new meaning as Hannah continues her recovery.

“It may seem like such a small thing, but seeing her smile & feeling a little more like herself means everything,” he continued. “One step at a time, little moments that slowly make life feel normal again.”

He also thanked everyone who has continued supporting their family throughout the difficult journey.

“Thank you for every prayer you’ve lifted for Hannah. Please keep them coming as she continues to recover. You have no idea how grateful we are for the love you’ve shown our family.”

Armando ended his caption by thanking one special family member for helping make the spa night happen.

“Special thanks to her auntie that got her this nail set.”

Fans quickly filled the comments section with messages of encouragement for Hannah and the entire family.

“I wish the doctors knew the root cause. It would ease your mind if they could deal with the cause & not just the symptoms. But I believe in the Lord’s power to heal so that’s why I continue to pray,” one follower wrote.

Armando responded honestly, revealing that doctors are still searching for answers.

“Very true. Unfortunately no answers yet and that’s heavy on me but hope we get answers soon. Thanks for the continued prayers.”

Many others praised the reality star for his devotion as a father.

“Best wishes Hannah!!! In all honesty you hold the title of the classiest person to ever be on any and all of the 90 day shows,” one person commented.

Another added, “These things are sometimes the BEST medicine!!! And having the Best dad’s are the icing on the cake.”

A third fan celebrated the fact that Armando has been able to stay by Hannah’s side, writing, “So happy you’re with your baby.”

Armando Just Received His Visa to See Hannah

The update comes just days after Armando shared another piece of encouraging news with fans. On Sunday, July 26, he revealed that his humanitarian visa had been extended, allowing him to remain in Arizona while Hannah continues receiving treatment.

“Approved ✅ My Humanitarian Visa has been extended for 30 more days!” he announced on Instagram. “This means I can continue being in Arizona with Hannah while she receives the medical treatment she still needs and, most importantly, remain by her side through her recovery, together with Kenny, for the next month at least 🙏🏻.”

Armando also thanked U.S. Customs and Border Protection for reviewing his case “with compassion,” saying every officer he encountered treated him “with kindness and respect.” He additionally expressed gratitude to Representative Adelita Grijalva, who he said had been “advocating on my behalf” and “gone above and beyond for us.”

While Hannah’s family is still waiting for more answers about her condition, Armando’s latest update offered a hopeful reminder that healing often comes through small victories—and that those quiet moments together continue to mean everything.