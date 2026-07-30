Simone Biles Shares Funny Mishap From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married on July 3 in a huge blowout ceremony in Madison Square Garden, but it seems one wedding guest is missing a pair of expensive sunglasses.

Simone Biles Thinks Avril Lavigne Has Her Missing YSL Sunglasses

Getty Avril Lavigne attends the “Deadpool & Wolverine” New York Premiere.

Famous gymnast Simone Biles is missing a pair of YSL shades, and it’s suspected that singer Avril Lavigne has them. Biles gave the press a tidbit from the ceremony: the sunglasses have been misplaced, and she believes Lavigne walked off with the accessory. When asked if she plans on contacting her on Instagram, Biles simply said she doesn’t think Avril has seen the clip yet. Biles was at the Faces of Fitness festival in Chicago to run its first fully immersive mental health experience.

USA Today contacted both stars’ reps for comment, but it has not been presented as anything but a simple mistake.

“The perfect love story, followed by the perfect night,” Biles said of the ceremony itself.

Fans Call Biles and Owens the Wedding’s ‘Best Dressed’ Couple

Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, who is an Indianapolis Colts safety, also shared photos of their matching wedding attire on Instagram. The two coordinated in maroon outfits, and Biles’ gown had metallic embellishments. According to InStyle, the gorgeous gown was designed by Vietnamese designer Đỗ Long and featured maroon leather fringe with silver metallic eyelets. The superstar gymnast showed off her figure in a halter neckline and a tulle train that flowed from the hip.

Husband Jonathan Owens was perfectly matched with his wife’s look in a rich maroon jacket. The two shared photos of themselves posing together and a shot of them in the car on the way to the wedding. There were also several photos posted to Instagram of the two in their outfits. Fans referred to the two as the “best dressed,” other than the bride and groom, in the comments section, and Owens referred to the wedding as a “beautiful ceremony with amazing people.”

Simone Biles Opens Up About a Possible Return for the 2028 Olympics

@cnn Simone Biles says her participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics remains undecided, telling CNN’s Amanda Davies she has yet to decide if she will compete. ♬ original sound – CNN – CNN

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum also has fans buzzing about whether she will be competing in the 2028 Olympics. Biles is currently one of the most well-known names in gymnastics but is hesitant about heading back to the Olympics, which will take place in Los Angeles, California, in 2028.

“I feel like we’re still at a 50-50,” the athlete said to CNN. “We’re still on a time crunch here. It’s been almost half of 2026, so we’re going to have to make these decisions pretty quickly.”

“I think mental health plays a big role in it,” she continued. “Physically, my coaches will get me in shape, and I will get myself in shape. We believe in that ability. We’re really thankful that I’m still healthy, but mental health is a huge thing.”

Biles notably withdrew from the 2020 Olympics and cited mental health struggles as the reason. She later returned in 2024 and left with four medals. The gymnast has long been a Swiftie and even uses Taylor’s music during some of her routines.