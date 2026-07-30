Jax Taylor Confirms Relationship Status After Weeks of Rumors

Jax Taylor gave a relationship update amid rumors that he’s been dating the longtime publicist he shared with his ex-wife, Brittany Cartwright.

On July 29, the former Bravo TV personality, who starred on “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Valley,” posted to Instagram as he lounged in a pool. “It’s been one heck of a hot summer…❤️,” Taylor, 47, captioned the post, which he tagged as a @smartwater partner.

Several fans commented to say they missed seeing Taylor on TV, with one writing, “Surprised you haven’t got your own show yet 🤔 Or the next bachelor lol 😆.”

Taylor responded with confirmation that he is in a relationship. “No thanks I am taken. ❤️ ,” he wrote in the comment section.

Rumors About Taylor’s New Relationship Were Sparked by Vacation Photos

Taylor’s divorce from Cartwright, his partner of nearly 10 years, is still pending more than two years after their split. When they were a couple, the two shared celebrity PR rep Lori Krebs as their joint publicist.

But in early July, Taylor and Krebs were photographed packing on the PDA at a hotel resort pool during a vacation to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

A source told Us Weekly that the two started dating after splitting from their respective spouses and that there was no overlap in their relationships.

“Jax and Lori’s relationship developed over the past several months after they grew closer while supporting one another through some of the most difficult periods of their lives,” a source told the outlet. “What began as a longstanding friendship gradually evolved into a relationship. There was never a romantic relationship before that, despite years of speculation.”

Jax Taylor & Lori Krebs May Have Bonded Over Their Divorces and Children

Taylor shares a son Cruz, 5, with Cartwright, while Krebs is the mother of twins.

A source told TMZ that the two had a close friendship that simply grew and strengthened as they faced challenges in their lives. Taylor has been vocal about his struggles with sobriety, and Krebs, who has reportedly always maintained a sober lifestyle, has been a big support in his recovery.

The outlet also reported that both Taylor and Krebs bonded over raising children with autism.

While he now claims to be “taken,” Taylor has said in the past that he doesn’t like being in a relationship.

“I think about it now, and I just don’t personally think I am supposed to be in a relationship,” Taylor admitted in a 2025 episode of his podcast “In the Mind of a Man.” “I just don’t think I’m supposed to be married. You know, I’ve known this my whole life.”

“I met Brittany and I thought, okay, maybe things are gonna be different,” the former reality star said. “I love her and I want to be with her, and I — this is what you should do, you know? And deep, deep, deep down inside, I’ve always known that I just… I was never the person to get married.”

“The person wasn’t the problem. Like, Brittany wasn’t the problem — I’m the problem … I get bored being in relationships. I don’t wanna be in a relationship. I just don’t like it,” Taylor admitted.