Kristi McBee Shares Heartbreaking Theory Behind Jesse and Alli McBee’s Marriage Struggles

Jesse McBee and Alli McBee have been open about the challenges facing their marriage throughout season 3 of “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys,” but Jesse’s mother believes she understands what led the couple to this point.

During the July 27 episode of the Bravo hit, Kristi McBee sat down with Jesse after he questioned whether he should join the family on a trip to Las Vegas. As they talked, Jesse admitted he’d put his marriage on the back burner, prompting Kristi to reflect on the challenges he and Alli have faced since welcoming their daughter, Summer.

The conversation also prompted Kristi to share why she fears Jesse and Alli could follow the same path that ended her own marriage.

Kristi McBee Says Postpartum Challenges Changed Jesse and Alli McBee’s Marriage

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While discussing the couple’s relationship, Jesse admitted he had unintentionally allowed his marriage to take a back seat.

“I think I kinda put our relationship on the back burner a little bit,” he told his mother.

Kristi acknowledged how much had changed after Summer’s birth.

“It’s just, you know, the timing of everything, with her kinda suffering through a little postpartum,” she said. “That’s something you can’t—I don’t think you can prepare for.”

Jesse admitted he wished he had done more to support his wife during that period.

“I definitely didn’t do a good enough job being there,” he confessed.

Kristi responded by explaining how difficult the situation had been for Alli.

“I know from a wife’s perspective, it’s a lot to try to keep the peace at home in a very stressful situation,” she said. “It was tough to see Alli so down.”

She also expressed optimism that things have begun improving.

“I think she’s coming out of it. I think she’s getting better.”

Later, Kristi expanded on her thoughts while speaking directly to producers.

“Jesse has always been one—he internalizes his feelings,” she said. “And he’s not a good communicator. The combination of that with Alli’s postpartum, it’s been a rough time for them.”

Kristi McBee Fears the Fan-Favorite Bravo Couple Could Repeat Family History

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Kristi also explained that watching Jesse’s marriage struggle has reminded her of her own relationship with Steve McBee Sr.

“When you get married and you have kids, your life changes,” she said.

“You know, my marriage didn’t work out. I don’t want them to go down the same paths that their dad and I went down. I’m going to try to do everything that I can to help them and to prevent that from happening.”

She encouraged Jesse to take the Las Vegas trip, believing time away together could help rebuild their relationship.

“It would be a good bonding time for you all,” she said. “Just for her to feel a little normal again, and a little connected with you, I think that would help.”

Kristi also reflected on how close Jesse and Alli had been since high school.

“I mean, they talked on the phone for hours every night. He adored her. He went to every soccer game. She came to every football game,” she said.

“They need to find that again.”

She added, “They need to be a team. And they need to remember how much they do enjoy each other.”

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The episode also featured Alli offering one of her most candid assessments yet of where the marriage stands.

“Me and Jesse, our marriage, it’s not good,” she told producers.

She also opened up about how postpartum recovery has affected her emotionally.

“I’m only a few months postpartum and my body has changed. I don’t feel comfortable in my own skin yet,” she said. “But, Jesse is not making an effort. Now we just kinda are friends that just kinda live with each other. That’s how it feels.”

Jesse agreed that the relationship has been under strain.

“My relationship with Alli right now is not the best that it’s ever been,” he admitted.

He also explained why he resisted taking the family trip to Las Vegas.

“I don’t want others to see [our relationship],” Jesse said. “We’ve always kept everything in house. I just really don’t think it’s a good idea for us to go out there and figure out all of our problems, so they can give their advice. And honestly it’s not their relationship to solve.”

New episodes of “The McBee Dynasty” season 3 air Monday nights on Bravo.