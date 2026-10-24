Sitcom Star Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis After Show Exit Led to a Rehab Stint

Jeff Garlin opened up about experiencing suicidal ideation after his exit from hit sitcom, “The Goldbergs.”

“I had a nervous breakdown, and I was going to commit suicide,” Garlin revealed.

The beloved comedian explained during the Wednesday, October 21, episode of the “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” podcast that he chose to enter a rehab facility in Ohio after family and friends reached out with concern.

Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Exit

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Garlin played Murray Goldberg for 10 seasons on the hit ABC series before being written off following accusations of verbal misconduct on set.

“When the producer of the show came to my house [after] I was done, [I] didn’t want to go back. He said, ‘What would it take for you to go back?'” Garlin told Ted Danson during his podcast appearance. “I said, ‘A big raise and I work one day a week.’ They said, ‘Yes,’ and if it sounds too good to be true, it’s too good to be true.”

Garlin added, “I had resentment from my castmates, not as much the crew, but there were some of them [who harbored] great resentment. I didn’t know it at the time, though. I was naïve. I didn’t know they knew anything about anything.”

Despite the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star denying all allegations, his character was killed off the show.

Garlin’s ‘Nervous Breakdown’

Garlin went on to say that he “had a nervous breakdown.”

“I was going to commit suicide,” he continued. “I reached out to Susie [Essman], and I said, ‘I hate when people don’t reach out, but at noon today, I will be dead. I’m letting you know I will be dead.'”

According to the “Never Have I Ever” actor, Essman, his “Curb Your Enthusiasm” costar, informed those closest to Garlin, including his ex-wife, Marla Garlin, girlfriend Sari Tracht, and his best friend Brad Morris.

Morris was tasked with keeping an eye on Garlin while the women researched rehab facilities, he said.

“The choices came down to two places that could be helpful for me, with all the research they were doing and talking to people,” the comedian continued, adding that the choice was between Ohio and California. “Middle of winter, I went to Cincinnati because I was serious. I’m not going to some [expletive] rehab in Beverly Hills.”

His time in Cincinnati helped Garlin work through and overcome his suicidal ideation. During his time in rehab, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and began medication.

“I was no longer suicidal, they helped get me to a point where I could stand,” he said. “Then, I went out in the world and it took time between therapy and medication for bipolar [disorder and] all that stuff to where I felt, kind of, whole. I’m just now, this is from five years ago, feeling really good.”