Patrick Stewart Passes Away – Robin Williams’ Daughter Honors Late Actor, Who Had Same Form of Dementia as Her Father

Patrick Stewart has passed away at the age of 86. The news was confirmed by his representatives on October 28. Stewart was said to have battled Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. It comes on the heels of Stewart’s final expected role in “Avengers: Doomsday,” where fans were excited to see the actor reprise his iconic role as Professor Charles Xavier.

Stewart’s passing has been a devastating surprise for millions of fans worldwide. The actor was part of two hugely popular franchises, “Star Trek” and “X-Men,” along with numerous other works.

Now, Stewart has also been honored by Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda. The legendary comedian breathed his last in 2014 and was also suffering from Lewy body dementia.

Zelda Williams Quotes Hamlet To Honor Patrick Stewart

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Among his many illustrious roles, Patrick Stewart also starred in iterations of “Hamlet.” The 86-year-old first played Horatio in 1969 in a TV production of Sir Kenneth Clark’s “Civilisation” television series. His more famous part in the play was as King Claudius, whom he portrayed in a 1980 BBC production of “Hamlet.”

Stewart again portrayed King Claudius in 2008 for a TV production. This time, the actor picked up numerous honors, including a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor. With so many associations with the production – and Stewart’s reputation as a Shakespearean actor in general – he was largely associated with this art form.

Zelda Williams, 37, took to Instagram to pay her respects. The actress posted arguably the most famous line from “Hamlet” in Stewart’s honor.

“Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.” Williams posted on Instagram Stories along with a picture of Stewart. “RIP to one of the most gracious and talented men I’ve ever had the pleasure to meet.

Stewart’s representatives confirmed that the actor had “a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.” He had never publicly confirmed or spoken of his condition prior to his passing.

Patrick Stewart And Robin Williams Starred In One Production Together That Also Starred Zelda

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Despite being two extremely in-demand actors, Patrick Stewart and Robin Williams only starred in one film together. The pair were part of the cast of 1994’s “In Search of Dr. Seuss.” Interestingly, it also starred Robin’s daughter.

The film follows Kathy Najimy’s character who enters the world of Dr. Seuss by opening a magical book. Stewart and Williams play characters called Sgt. Mulvaney and The Father, respectively. Zelda played one of Williams’ daughters in a cast that also included other A-list names like Christopher Lloyd, Billy Crystal, Howie Mandel, and Andrea Martin.

The impact of knowing Stewart remained in Zelda’s life, who remembered the actor more than three decades after “In Search of Dr. Seuss.” Stewart’s representatives also shared a heart-touching tribute to the legendary performer.

“[Patrick] has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,” the statement reads. “We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”