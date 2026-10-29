Patrick Stewart Was Last Seen Publicly in 2024 Before His Private Health Struggles Were Revealed: PHOTOS

The last widely reported public sighting of Patrick Stewart was not on a red carpet or at a Hollywood premiere. Despite his enviable Hollywood success, his last reported public outing reflected a lifelong affection for his Yorkshire roots and the soccer club he had followed for nearly eight decades.

According to photos obtained by People, the beloved Hollywood legend was spotted in the stands at a soccer stadium in England, watching the club he had supported since childhood.

Stewart, 86, died Wednesday, October 28, at his home in Los Angeles.

Just hours after his death became public, photographs from a November 2024 soccer match have drawn renewed attention to one of his final outings, nearly two years before his passing.

Patrick Stewart’s Last Public Appearance Was at a Soccer Match

The “Star Trek” actor attended Huddersfield Town’s match against Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium in England on Saturday, November 9, 2024, as reported by People. In the photos, Stewart can be seen wearing a blue-and-white Huddersfield scarf over his coat. The actor was also photographed smiling in the stands with one hand raised.

His beloved team came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw.

The match held special meaning for the actor, who grew up in West Yorkshire and had supported Huddersfield since childhood.

In a 2017 Sky Sports interview, he recalled attending his first game at age 7 with his uncle Arnold.

Play

“Huddersfield has always been my club. I watch every match, usually 24 hours later,” Stewart said in 2023, according to Huddersfield Hub.

Patrick Stewart’s Final Hollywood Appearance Came Weeks Earlier

Before the soccer outing, Stewart attended a screening of Netflix’s “The Piano Lesson” at Ross House in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Getty Netflix’s The Piano Lesson Los Angeles Tastemaker Screening

According to People, the event marked the last time the actor was photographed, fully dressed, at a Hollywood event.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Paul Mescal and Patrick Stewart attend a “Gladiator II” Special Screening, Q&A and Reception at Paramount Pictures Studios on October 18, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

He had also attended a special screening of “Gladiator II” the previous evening, where he was photographed with actor Paul Mescal.

Although Stewart remained associated with major Hollywood productions, his later appearances reflected interests beyond film and television.

Patrick Stewart Reunited With ‘Star Trek’ Stars at Peabody Awards

Play

Stewart’s final major public engagement took place Sunday, June 9, 2024, at the 84th Annual Peabody Awards in Beverly Hills.

The ceremony honored “Star Trek” with the Peabody Institutional Award, recognizing the franchise’s influence on television and popular culture.

Stewart joined several franchise veterans, including LeVar Burton, Scott Bakula and Jeri Ryan, for the occasion.

Getty Patrick Stewart attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards

During an exchange with host Kumail Nanjiani, Stewart spoke about the awards ceremony’s significance, particularly its recognition of journalism.

“I feel so honored in this awards ceremony, unlike any awards ceremony I have ever imagined or indeed ever been part of,” he told the audience, adding, “it is extraordinary.”

The actor also highlighted journalism’s role in protecting liberty and democracy.

Patrick Stewart Shared a Final Instagram Message Before His Death

Although Stewart had largely stayed away from public events since 2024, he shared an update with fans on Friday, October 16, 2026.

“Delighted to learn that @simon.audio have submitted my audiobook of Shakespeare’s sonnets for Grammy consideration,” he wrote on Instagram. “I think The Bard would love a Grammy!”

The post came less than two weeks before his death.

Patrick Stewart Virtually Interacted With Fans As He Shared a Video Message in May 2026

In May 2026, the “Star Trek” actor appeared in a video shared on his verified Instagram account, discussing his recording of William Shakespeare’s sonnets.

“As today is the anniversary of the publication of Shakespeare’s sonnets in 1609, I thought I’d share what I hope listeners to my recordings might take away for themselves,” he wrote alongside the video.

The recording was part of his promotion for “Patrick Stewart Performs the Complete Sonnets of William Shakespeare,” an audiobook featuring all 154 sonnets. His posts offered fans a chance to see and hear him discussing his longtime passion for Shakespeare months before his death.

The classically trained actor spent decades performing Shakespeare before achieving international fame as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men” films.

His longtime spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, confirmed in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter that Stewart died following a “brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.”

His wife, Sunny Ozell, was beside him at their Los Angeles home.