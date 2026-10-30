Patrick Stewart Shared Regrets Over ‘Non-Existent’ Relationship with His Children

As the world mourns the passing of “Star Trek” icon Patrick Stewart, an interview he gave a few years back is adding some insight into some of the the regrets that he expressed during what were to be his final years.

The actor — who cut his teeth onstage performing Shakespeare before taking on the role of Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and then received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 — expressed sadness at the state of his relationship with his adult children from his first marriage.

‘I Could Have Done Better As a Parent’

Getty NEW YORK – MARCH 10: (L-R) Actor Daniel Stewart, Mary Stewart and Actor Patrick Stewart attend the presentation of the 2008 Sir John Gielgud Award to Patrick Stewart at The National Arts Club March 10, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Will Ragozzino/Getty Images)

In a resurfaced interview that Stewart gave to the Irish Independent in 2023, he confessed that he’d experienced “significant grief” over what was apparently a strained relationship between his two children — Daniel, 59, and Sophie, 54, whom he shared with ex-wife Sheila Falconer.

“Given that I’m separated from my children now — we don’t have relationships — they have become very important,” Stewart said.

“I never thought this would happen, but both my children are in their 50s — they’re not children anymore, they’re adults,” he admitted. “And my relationship with them is practically non-existent.”

As he continued, Stewart lamented that “not a day goes by” that he did not feel “pained by the memory of my children, who they were and by a sense of responsibility that they became who they are in part because of me and my influence or lack of influence on them.”

The reason for that estrangement from his children, he explained, could be traced back to the focus he placed on his career when he was younger, at the expense of his offspring.

“I always put my acting work first, before my family,” he revealed.

“I could’ve done better as a parent, when my kids were little,” he reflected.

“I was just obsessed with my work and everything else took second place,” he added, revealing that he’d been making efforts to mend fences.

“I’m trying to correct that now whenever possible with my grandchildren,” Stewart said. “And my own children seem to have forgiven me.”

A Final Goodbye

On Thursday, October 29, Stewart’s spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, confirmed that actor had passed away at age 86.

“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia,” said Novak in a heartwrenching statement, as reported by People.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends. Surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,” the statement continued. “We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”



