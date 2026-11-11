‘X-Men’ Star Tye Sheridan Turns 30 — See Him Then & Now [PHOTOS]

Actor Tye Sheridan turns 30 today. The star was born on November 11, 1996, in Palestine, Texas.

Sheridan began acting in the late 2000s and landed his first on-screen role in 2011’s epic experimental coming-of-age drama movie “The Tree of Life.”

Now, he is known best for playing the young Scott Summers, ak Cyclops, in the “X-Men” film series (he appeared in 2016’s “X-Men: Apocalypse,” briefly in 2018’s “Deadpool 2,” and in 2019’s “Dark Phoenix”), and for starring as Wade Watts, aka Parzival, in Steven Spielberg’s 2018 sci-fi action movie “Ready Player One.”

On the day Sheridan celebrates becoming a tricenarian, let’s take a photographic journey through his career to date. We’ll start with his early work, then go all the way up to how he looks today.

Early Career

Getty Tye Sheridan in 2011.

Sheridan’s first role came in 2011 in the aforementioned “The Tree of Life.” Further roles soon followed in 2012’s independent Southern Gothic coming-of-age drama film “Mud” and 2013’s independent Southern Gothic crime drama movie “Joe.”

The Mid-Late 2010s

Getty Tye Sheridan in 2016.

The mid-late 2010s brought more movie appearances for Sheridan. He landed roles in the likes of 2014’s thriller drama “The Forger,” 2015’s comedy horror “Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse,” and 2016’s British thriller “Detour.”

Most notably, however, were his roles in the aforementioned “X-Men” franchise and 2018’s “Ready Player One.” In the former, he played the younger version of Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, who had previously been played as an older man by James Marsden. In the latter, he played the lead in Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi offering alongside the likes of Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance.

He also landed his first television role in 2014 when he appeared in three episodes of the sitcom “Last Man Standing,” which was then airing on Fox.

The Early-Mid-2020s

Getty Tye Sheridan in 2021.

In the early-mid-2020s, Sheridan’s movie career continued with roles in the likes of 2020’s crime drama “The Night Clerk,” 2021’s sci-fi thriller “Voyagers,” crime drama “The Card Counter,” and coming-of-age drama “The Tender Bar,” 2023’s drama thriller “Asphalt City,” and 2024’s crime thriller “The Order.” He also produced the aforementioned “The Night Clerk” and “Asphalt City.”

Additionally, the actor landed his only other television credit in 2020. He appeared in ten episodes of Quibi’s survival thriller series “Wireless.”

Tye Sheridan in 2026

Getty Tye Sheridan in 2026.

This year, Sheridan’s only acting credit came in the biographical drama movie “The Housewife.” In that one, he played the New York Times’ journalist Joseph Lelyveld alongside the likes of Naomi Watts, Michael Imperioli, and Luke Evans.

As of the time of writing, Sheridan has no confirmed upcoming projects to speak of. However, we look forward to whatever he has planned next and are excited to see him back on our screens in the near future.

We’d like to wish the talented Tye Sheridan the happiest of 30th birthdays. Here’s hoping he has the most amazing day spending time with his nearest and dearest.

Tye Sheridan’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.