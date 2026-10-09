The Beautiful Bella Hadid Turns 30 — See Photos of Her Then & Now

The gorgeous fashion model Bella Hadid turns 30 today. She was born on October 9, 1996, in Washington, D.C.

Hadid is famously the daughter of Dutch-American former model Yolanda Hadid, 62, and Palestinian-American real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, 77. Even more famously, she is also the young sister of fellow fashion model and television personality Gigi Hadid, 31.

As she becomes a tricenarian, let’s take a look at photos of her from back when she was a child all the way up until now.

Bella as a Child

In the above picture, in which she can be no older than three or four, Bella is sat on Santa Claus’ lap at Christmas time. Pictured on the left as you look at it, she is holding a candy cane. Sister Gigi is sat with her, proving both siblings were always as pretty as a picture. Mother Yolanda is smiling standing behind them.

The School Years

The above social media post includes a selection of three photographs taken throughout Hadid’s school years. In the first one, she looks to be around seven years old. In the second and third images, she is clearly in her teens, when the features that would see her become a hugely successful model began to become evident.

The 2010s

In the above social media posts, two photographs from the 2010s, taken six years apart when she would have been around 15 and 21, respectively, show what some people believe is a drastically noticeable difference in Hadid’s appearance. While she has disclosed the fact that she had cosmetic surgery on her nose when she was 14, she has denied all other cosmetic surgery and filler rumors.

Bella in 2020

Getty Bella Hadid in 2020.

The above picture of Hadid was taken in 2020 at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. At this point, she was an established star of the modeling world and looked fabulous.

Bella Hadid Now

Getty Bella Hadid in 2026.

The above picture was taken this year at the screening of the movie “La Bataille de Gaulle : L’age de fer” at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in France. As you can see, Hadid is looking absolutely phenomenal.

In addition to her modeling career, Bella Hadid has appeared in several notable roles on television. She has appeared as herself on reality shows like “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid,” and “Holland’s Next Top Model.” However, she has also stepped into the world of acting, appearing in the comedy-drama series “Rama,” the neo-Western drama series “Yellowstone,” and the sci-fi body horror series “The Beauty.” That being said, she has no confirmed upcoming roles in the pipeline.

We’d like to wish the wonderful Bella Hadid the happiest of 30th birthdays. We hope she has the most amazing day spending time with her family and friends. Moreover, we hope to see more of her on our television screens in the future.

Bella Hadid’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.