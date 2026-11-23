A famous Italian businessman, fashion designer, and jeweler loved by many major Hollywood stars has sadly passed away at the age of 89.

According to IMDb, Paolo Bulgari was born on 8 October 1937 in Rome, Italy. He died on Saturday, November 21, in the city of his birth. No official cause of death has been publicly disclosed.

Bulgari was one of the grandsons of Sotirios Bulgari, the founder of the luxury brand Bulgari (stylized BVLGARI). As the chairman of the company (since 1984), he turned his family’s modest jewelery business into one of the world’s most recognizable luxury brands.

His creations attracted a plethora of huge Hollywood names over the years. Famous stars who wore his items include Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren, and Nicole Kidman (per Fashion Times).

His passing was announced by the Bulgari brand’s social media team.

Paolo Bulgari Was ‘A Brilliant Beacon of Creative Inspiration’

The Bulgari brand shared the sad news of Paolo Bulgari’s passing with the 14.3 million followers on their Instagram account.

A long statement on the post reads, “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Paolo Bulgari, grandson of the company’s founder Sotirio Bulgari and Chairman of the Bvlgari Group since 1984.

Paolo Bulgari began collaborating with his father in 1960, specializing in the knowledge of precious stones, of which he was one of the world’s leading experts, and refining the sensibility and aesthetic sense that are at the root of the Bvlgari style.

A true creative soul, he poured his heart into his craft and into nurturing the talents of young designers, leaving an indelible mark on the world of jewelry

Our deepest condolences go to his family, friends and all those who had the honor of sharing this journey with him.”

The caption continues with a quote, “Everything can be a source of inspiration. There are no rules in creativity. Never.”

It concludes, “Thank you, Mr. Paolo, your legacy as a brilliant beacon of creative inspiration will continue to inspire generations to come.”

A single black and white photograph of Bulgari features in the post.

Tributes to Bulgari poured in via the comments section of the announcement post.

People Pay Tribute to ‘Maestro’ Paolo Bulgari

Getty Paolo Bulgari.

The comments section of the Bulgari brand’s post announcing Paolo Bulgari’s passing is awash with messages. They come from notable figures and followers alike. All of the messages pay tribute to the late Bulgari.

Canadian model Linda Evangelista expressed her thoughts with two emojis, posting, “🙏🏻♥️.”

Italian actress Nicoletta Romanoff also left an emoji: “🙏.”

A fellow famous fashion designer, Lucia Silvestri, commented, “Maestro 🙏💔.”

Brazilian fashion journalist and television host Bruno Astuto said, “🙏🏻 Paolo maestro!”

Another Brazilian, model Amanda Wellsh, proclaimed, “A great man! ❤️ rip! 😢”

Bulgari’s CEO, Jean-Christophe Babin wrote, “Sincere condoleances to [Paolo’s second wife] Maïté, your daughters and son, your brothers and the so many friends and collaborators who admired you, respected you and found inspiration and energy in your passion and demandingness. We already miss you and feel the immense vacuum.you leave behind. We will do our utmost to be worthy of your legacy.”

One of Bulgari’s followers, a fellow jeweler, commented, “End of an era .. a gentleman of passion, expertise and elegance. Sad news for our world.”

Last but not least, somebody else said, “A great man who touched hearts and created a legacy.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Paolo Bulgari at this terribly upsetting time. May his memory forever be a blessing. Moreover, may he rest in eternal peace.