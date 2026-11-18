The gorgeous actor, singer-songwriter, and former model Maya Hawke looked absolutely dazzling in a figure-flaunting outfit at the premiere of the new “Hunger Games” movie, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

Hawke, 28, plays Wiress in the film. Wiress is the winner of the 49th Hunger Games, from District 3, who was previously played as an older woman by “Pulp Fiction” star Amanda Plummer in 2023’s “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

Getty Maya Hawke at “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” premiere.

The new film serves as both a sequel to 2023’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” and as a prequel to 2012’s “The Hunger Games.”

Per IMDb, its plot is as follows: “Revisit the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.”

As well as Hawke, its ensemble cast includes the likes of Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Ben Wang, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Rather excitingly, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Woody Harrelson also reprise their roles as Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark, and an older Haymitch Abernathy (Zada plays the younger version), respectively.

Hawke took to social media to share her look at the movie’s premiere with her fans.

Maya Hawke Showed Off Her Toned Stomach at the Premiere

Maya Hawke shared her look at the premiere of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” with the 9.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of four photographs. In the first, Hawke is wearing a black coat over a two-piece Prada ensemble featuring a red silk-satin cropped tank top and a black pleated maxi skirt (per Red Carpet Fashion Awards). The second and third snaps show Hawke without the coat, flaunting her figure and incredibly toned stomach, in her Prada outfit. The fourth and final shot shows the whole cast huddled together, in two long rows, with Hawke standing in the middle of the back row.

The caption on Hawke’s post reads, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping! Out Friday Nov 20!” She then thanks Prada, her fashion stylist, her hairstylist, and her makeup artist.

Hawke’s fans and followers flocked to the post’s comment section to share their thoughts about it.

Fans Praise Hawke’s Look & Can’t Wait to See Her as Wiress

Getty Maya Hawke at “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” premiere.

The comments section of Maya Hawke’s post is brimming with messages. They come from her fans and followers who think she looked fabulous at the premiere of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” and are excited to see her in the film.

One of Hawke’s followers commented, “so excited!! i can’t wait to see you as wiress 🤍🤍🤍.”

Another follower wrote, “❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍very pretty, I’m so proud of you.”

Somebody else proclaimed, “haven’t even watched it yet but i just know you’re a deadly good wiress, such a queen.”

A big fan of Hawke’s said, “my babyyy 🥹🥹♥️♥️ so proud of you.”

Someone else posted, “GLOWING!!! So proud, you are such a gem!”

Last but by no means least, another Instagram user commented, “the beautiful human being that you are Maya Hawke… 😭✨”

Sabrina Carpenter was among the stars to drop a like on Hawke’s post.

We can’t wait to watch “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” and we’re excited to see Maya Hawke’s performance in the film. Moreover, we wish her well with everything she does in the future.