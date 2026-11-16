Glenn Close joined many other A-listers on the red carpet to attend the Governors Awards on the evening of November 15. Her daughter, Annie Starke, accompanied her. This ceremony marked an incredibly major milestone in Close’s career. At the event, she received an honorary Oscar for her career in the film industry.

From Close’s gorgeous black gown to her tear-jerking acceptance speech, it was truly a night to remember for everyone.

Glenn Close Shines at the Brightest at the Governors Awards

Beloved actress Glenn Close received a tremendous honor at the 17th Governors Awards. Of course, she attended in complete style.

“We have 101 reasons to be excited tonight! 😆⁠” Entertainment Tonight captioned a new Instagram post, displaying photos of the actress at the event. “Glenn Close had her family by her side at the 17th Governors Awards, posing alongside daughter Annie Starke and son-in-law Marc Albu ahead of receiving her Honorary Academy Award. 🏆⁠”

For the evening, Close wore an elegant floor-length black gown with long sleeves, making it the perfect choice for the late fall weather. The gown also featured smart shoulder pads, giving the 79-year-old a very refined look.

Getty Glenn Close reacts as she accepts her Honorary Academy Award on stage during the 17th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California on November 15, 2026.

While accepting her honorary Oscar, Glenn Close became emotional during her speech. She detailed her childhood in a “restrictive cult,” noting that acting was her escape from the nightmare.

“It has been very difficult for me to process this incredible honor because the truth is I carry the epigenome of an outsider,” Close told the audience. “From the ages of seven to 22, I was under the thumb of a restrictive cult.”

She found comfort and solace in her imagination.

“I dreamed of knocking on Walt Disney’s door,” the actress continued. “I was sure that he would open it and look down on me on the way he looked down on Mickey Mouse. And he would take my hand and he would lead me in.”

The Actress Fondly Reflects on Her Characters So Far

Glenn Close returns to the silver screen in her latest project, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.” Throughout the fall and summer, she and the rest of the cast have had a blast touring around the world and promoting the film. Close plays Drusilla Sickle, the cruel Capitol escort assigned to District 12.

Like many of her other characters, Drusilla is known for her over-the-top fashion. At the Governors Awards, Glenn Close joked that her performance is going to end up being a Halloween costume next year.

“My career is to create characters for gay Halloween parades,” the 79-year-old quipped, delighted by the idea. “It’s one of the characters like Cruella, like Norma Desmond, the character isn’t there until you’re in full drag. It’s really fun.”

Fans can catch Glenn Close in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” in theaters on November 20.