Mckenna Grace Rocked Her Most Iconic ‘Hunger Games’ Inspired Dress Yet

As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming premiere of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” star Mckenna Grace is giving everyone something to talk about.

Last night at a UK fan screening of “Sunrise on the Reaping,” the 20-year-old donned a gorgeous evening gown that paid homage to the film’s colorful movie poster and set.

For the past several weeks, the film star has enjoyed promoting the film through her lovely ensembles, including Katniss Everdeen’s wedding dress. But fans agree Grace’s gown for the UK premiere is the most epic of all.

Mckenna Grace Rocks the Red Carpet in London

Getty Mckenna Grace attends “The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping” UK Fan Screening at Westfield London on October 28, 2026 in London, England.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” follows a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) as he fights for his life during the second quarter quell, also known as the 50th Hunger Games. Mckenna Grace stars in a dual role, portraying Maysilee and Merrilee Donner. Maysilee is drafted into the Hunger Games alongside Haymitch and two other teens from District 12.

The gamemakers designed a lush wonderland for the arena. Mckenna Grace knew she wanted to bring the movie to life through her wardrobe, designed by ALmée Couture.

The official “Hunger Games” Instagram account shared a video of the 20-year-old at the UK premiere, excitedly greeting fans and signing autographs.

The bodice of her dress depicts the stunning azure sky and displays the mountains and greenery of the landscape as it descends. Brilliant indigo flowers gather around her knees as the skirt cascades into a shimmering, champagne pink train.

“This dress is STUNNING HOLY COW 😱” one fan commented.

“I can’t get over how beautiful her outfits are this press tour 😭😭😭” another added.

“The Arena Homage 🦋✨️🌼🦩🌸🐞 Mckenna Grace u are so iconic” another fan chimed in.

The Young Star Had a Blast on the Press Tour

All year long, Mckenna Grace has been quite elegant on the red carpet. She brings her own sense of unique style and flair to each event. On top of that, she’s tried to model her style after various looks from the original trilogy.

Designer Molly Dickinson even helped recreate Katniss Everdeen’s wedding dress for Mckenna Grace to wear at an event.

“What makes Katniss’s wedding dress so powerful to me is that it begins as a costume meant to turn her into a spectacle but she and Cinna turn it into something so powerful,” the 20-year-old shared in an Instagram post.

“It made me think of Maysilee’s refusal to let the Capitol strip away her humanity, ‘If you let them treat you like an animal, they will,'” Grace continued. “One of the things I love most about “The Hunger Games’ is the characters’ determination to hold onto who they are even when others are trying to define them. It’s truly incredible just how much deep meaning and storytelling is told through these costumes alone, it was such an incredible night getting to celebrate the wardrobe of these films. I’m still pinching myself🥹”

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” arrives in theaters on November 20, 2026.