Kris Jenner Shows Off the Family’s Vintage Christmas Photo Shoot

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, families around the world are thinking about their favorite traditions. Kris Jenner and her family always love posing for photos together. But ahead of their new SKIMS line launch date, they decided to shake things up a bit.

See the Kardashians put on their best ’60s style and enjoy a throwback holiday photo session.

Kris Jenner & the Family Pose in Iconic Vintage Photos

As the Kardashian family prepares to celebrate the holidays together, they’re also excited to promote their new holiday SKIMS line.

“Skimsmas is coming!!! 🎄 Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie for Skims Holiday campaign. The @skims Holiday Shop Launches October 29 🎅🏼” the family matriarch captioned a new Instagram post.

The family had a vintage Christmas photoshoot, completed with sepia-toned photos and fashion from the 1960s. While some fans weren’t quite sure how they felt about the liminal tones, others found it iconic.

At the very least, it started a conversation. Promoting the SKIMS brand was the ultimate goal and many people are buzzing about the shoot.

Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Rock Hooded Cloaks in Rome

Ahead of the sepia-toned holiday shoot, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian appeared at the Rome Film Festival in lovely hooded ensembles.

Jenner donned a black cape with embroidered scorpions facing in opposite directions on the breast. She wore white gloves to contrast with the dark cape, which matched the garment’s inner lining.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian sported a leopard-print hooded cape with a daring plunging neckline. The mother-daughter duo certainly turned heads and caught significant amounts of attention in their gorgeous looks for the outing.

While the women looked lovely, there was also historical signifigance to Kris Jenner’s ensemble.

“What an incredible honor to wear this extraordinary archival piece of fashion history in Rome,” the 70-year-old captioned an Instagram post from the evening. “Elizabeth Taylor wore this beautiful Scorpio cape designed by Tiziani Roma to Princess Grace of Monaco’s 40th birthday, the Scorpio Ball in Monte Carlo in 1969.”

“You had to be a Scorpio, or married to a Scorpio, to be invited, and Elizabeth Taylor attended with her husband Richard Burton, a Scorpio,” Jenner continued. “It just so happens that I’m a Scorpio, and I feel so blessed to have this beautiful piece from Elizabeth Taylor’s archive in my collection. Walking the red carpet in Rome at the All’s Fair Season 2 Premiere with my daughter Kim was such a magical, special evening, and a memory that I will treasure forever. 🖤”

The Family Prepares for Their First Holiday Season Without MJ

As a mother and grandmother, there are so many elements about the holidays that fill Kris Jenner with joy. Sadly, this marks the first holiday season without her own mother.

In July, Jenner publicly announced her mother’s passing at 91 on social media.

“My mom was the heart of our family,” the 70-year-old honored her mother in the post. “She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted. She taught us that family is everything.”

Fans wish the Kardashian family all the best this holiday season.