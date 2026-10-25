Gorgeous Jessica Simpson’s New Photoshoot Includes Sensational Lingerie Pics [SEE]

Beautiful singer, actress, and fashion designer Jessica Simpson has shared some snaps from a gorgeous new photoshoot in which she strips down to her lingerie.

Simpson, 46, shot to fame in the late 1990s when she released her debut studio album “Sweet Kisses” in 1999. She has since released a further six albums and tried her hand at acting. Her movie credits include the likes of 2005’s “The Dukes of Hazzard,” 2006’s “Employee of the Month,” 2007’s “Blonde Ambition,” and 2008’s “The Love Guru.” Simpson’s television credits include “That ’70s Show,” “Entourage,” and “Fashion Star.”

Notably, Simpson has also recently confirmed that an exciting new Netflix documentary about her life and career is on the way.

But the fashion design side of her career means she’s also involved in the world of clothing. She recently took to social media to share some pictures in which she’s modeling one of her own ranges.

Jessica Simpson Showed Off Her Walmart Fashion Range

Jessica Simpson shared her latest photoshoot with the 6.1 million followers on her Instagram account. The images show her wearing items from her own range, which is exclusively on sale at Walmart.

Specifically, the post includes a carousel of 11 photographs. In said photos, Simpson is wearing a variety of striking outfits. One of them comprises a patterned faux-fur jacket, a leopard-print top, black sunglasses, and black flared trousers. Another outfit is a blue denim or corduroy western-style outfit paired with oversized sunglasses. Perhaps most pertinently, in one of the images, Simpson is boldly wearing a distressed denim jacket over a lace bralette and matching underwear. In all of the snaps, the gorgeous star looks sensational.

The caption on Simpson’s post reads, “An afternoon playin’ dress up in the Hollywood Hills captured on film by Jason Lee Parry. I hope y’all are lovin’ these timeless pieces, exclusively at Walmart.”

Of course, Simpson’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about it.

Simpson Fans & Followers Think She Looks Amazing Wearing Her Walmart Fashion Range

Getty Jessica Simpson.

The comments section of Jessica Simpson’s post is flooded with messages from her fans and followers. They love her fashion range and think she looks incredible in the pictures she shared.

One of Simpson’s followers commented, “lord have mercyyyy.”

Another follower wrote, “I love these!!!”

“You always have [been] and always will be a total 10❤️,” said somebody else.

Someone else posted, “Walmart has the cutest clothes right now seriously!”

“My girl is 🔥,” proclaimed another individual.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “🔥❤️ gorgeous young lady with beautiful eyes.”

Simpson has done her fair share of touring and performing this year, but isn’t scheduled to do so again until next year. According to her official website, the star’s next gig is in Naples, Florida, at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex on April 17, 2027.

We look forward to seeing Simpson’s new documentary once it’s released in 2027 (an exact date isn’t confirmed yet) and wish her well with all her future work.

Jessica Simpson’s filmography and discography info were courtesy of IMDb and Discogs, respectively.